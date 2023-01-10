FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”

