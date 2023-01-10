ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Still cool after record warmth Wednesday. Changes are coming soon.

DALLAS — Quick Recap:. We had record heat Wednesday. We broke a 112 year old record. Temps drop around 40° from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Cooler and closer to normal temps return Thursday and Friday. Sunny and warmer weekend ahead. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14

Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell Center, located at 6301 Chapel Hill Blvd. in Plano.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now

FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway

DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market

FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
FRISCO, TX

