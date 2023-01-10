Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
WFAA
Still cool after record warmth Wednesday. Changes are coming soon.
DALLAS — Quick Recap:. We had record heat Wednesday. We broke a 112 year old record. Temps drop around 40° from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Cooler and closer to normal temps return Thursday and Friday. Sunny and warmer weekend ahead. En español: Clima en Dallas Fort Worth...
Chances for storms midweek in North Texas as very warm January weather continues
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a warm start to the year in North Texas as Tuesday, January 10 will see near-record heat in the afternoon hours alongside elevated fire weather concerns in the western portion of the region. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports highs...
WFAA
Some Frisco residents concerned over new Universal Studios park's impact on traffic and noise
“We’re not used to amusement parks. We’re used to houses and Costcos and H-E-Bs,” said Colin Berry, who lives in a neighborhood bordering the land Universal owns.
Giving 'Dry January' a shot? Here's why mocktails are so popular, and where to find them in Dallas
DALLAS — It’s officially "Dry January." And if you’re among those taking a break from alcohol, you can still drink. Mocktails are all the rage, and we’re not just talking about a watered down Bloody Mary. More and more bars are putting zero-proof, non-alcohol spirits on...
sachsenews.com
NWS Fort Worth holding weather spotting training Jan. 14
Individuals interested in learning more about spotting severe weather still have time to sign up for a class held in Plano this weekend. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is teaching a class about severe weather spotting Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sockwell Center, located at 6301 Chapel Hill Blvd. in Plano.
'Get your home in Frisco now': A new Universal Studios theme park will mean higher home prices. Experts say to get in now
FRISCO, Texas — When Michael Coleman II read the news that Universal Studios plans to build a theme park in Frisco, his excitement was twofold. "My first reaction is…I’m going. I’ll be there as soon as they open," Coleman said. "My second reaction was that this is going to increase my equity and my home value so much because there’s going to be a large scale attraction about 10 minutes away from my house.”
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
WFAA
REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway
DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location
The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977
New 'kids-themed' Universal Studios park to open in North Texas
The new kids-themed park set to open in Frisco will be about "one-fourth the size of Universal's main theme parks," officials said.
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins with the Chisolm Challenge -- and an arena full of smiles
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo gets underway this week, with the promise that it always has something for everyone. The first two days of events, and the smiles of a 12-year-old named Elisa Doyle, offer ample proof of that. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday...
Air traffic control recording of Dallas air show collision that claimed six lives released by FAA
DALLAS, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration released a 36-minute audio clip on Thursday containing air traffic control instructions leading up to the deadly "Wings Over Dallas" mid-air crash that claimed the lives of six and the panic that followed inside the tower when two World War II-era planes went down.
Relief coming for drivers frustrated by Cresson railroad crossing
The railroad crossings on highways 377 and 171 in Hood, Johnson and Parker counties have been a source of frustration for the people of Cresson for many years.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
Universal Studios park in Frisco: How will traffic flow in and out of the proposed new family attraction?
FRISCO, Texas — One of the biggest questions from people who live or commute near the Frisco site where a new Universal Studios theme park will be built is how it will impact traffic. The park will be located on a plot of land east of the Dallas North...
starlocalmedia.com
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
Comments / 0