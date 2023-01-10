ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
brytfmonline.com

WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices

Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
Android Authority

How to like a text message on Android

An emoji is as good as a response, probably. Social media has conditioned us to indicate approval with emojis. A like might be as good as a response in some circumstances on messaging apps like WhatsApp, but can you do the same with simple text messages?. RCS messaging, which stands...
technewstoday.com

Gmail Notifications Not Working on iPhone? 9 Ways to Fix It

Gmail notifications are extremely useful to catch up on any incoming emails quickly. But, if you see flooded emails only when you launch the app, your Gmail notification is not working. In most cases, it won’t work unless you allow Notifications from the app and device settings. You may also...
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
BGR.com

How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail

If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
9to5Mac

How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2

Apple has launched a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
PYMNTS

Study: Streaming Media, Online Travel and Messaging Are on the Rise

Global digital transformation continues despite economic troubles and, according to PYMNTS’ Q3 2022 ConnectedEconomy™ (CE) Index, three ascendent areas dominated in the latest sounding. This, as a measurement of the digital transformation of roughly 30,000 consumers in 11 countries found that streaming entertainment, travel-related activities, and messaging/communications logged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy