Dana White: Why I won’t be punished for slapping my wife
Dana White is not stepping away from UFC. The UFC president spoke to the media in advance of UFC Fight Night 217, and addressed the New Year’s Eve videotape that showed a domestic incident with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico. White could be seen saying something to his wife, who slapped him. White then slapped her twice in response before the couple was separated. “It was obviously a horrible personal experience,” White told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no excuses for it. It’s something that I’m gonna have to deal with and live with for the rest of...
Daniel Cormier Reacts To Dana White Slapping His Wife: ‘Everyone knows That it’s Wrong, There’s No Debate’
Daniel Cormier has responded to Dana White being involved in a domestic violence altercation. Cormier, a former UFC two-division champion and current commentator, disapproves of White slapping his wife in a disturbing video from New Year’s Eve. Although it’s not shocking to hear ‘DC’ condemn domestic violence, the 43-year-old was slightly more vocal than most UFC employees and partners.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video: Dana White breaks silence, reveals UFC ‘punishment’ for slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White made a surprise appearance at the UFC Vegas 67 media day on Wednesday in “Sin City,” just a couple of days ahead of the “Strickland vs. Imavov” MMA event on ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. night (Jan. 14, 2023) at APEX. Not...
At Vegas event, Dana White admonishes those defending wife slap video
At a fight preview event in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White admonished those defending him after TMZ published video that shows him slapping his wife.
Dana White status as UFC President: Tracking latest rumors, news following slap incident with wife
Outside of coverage from media outlets, there hasn’t been much pushback from major platforms against UFC President Dana White following a physical altercation with his wife in December. That is, until now. In a letter released to Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus has called for...
Daniel Cormier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife during New Years’ Eve altercation: “Why should anyone go to defend his actions”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is the latest to discuss Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair appeared to be in an intense argument that was caught on video. During the video, Anna slapped White, who in response, slapped her several times.
Ari Emanuel Asked To “Remove” Dana White By California Politicians; UFC Boss Says His Leaving Would Hurt Everyone But Him
While Dana While says losing his UFC perch would be no punishment to him, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel has been slammed by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus for continued silence after a leaked video showed the sports boss striking his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico. “Every day that Mr. White’s actions go unaccounted for, your silence becomes more piercing and troubling,” the influential Golden State political group said in a letter to Emanuel that was published online. “In the days since the video was released, you have remained silent,” declared group chair Senator Nancy Skinner, and vice-chair...
Calif. legislators demand Endeavor's Ari Emanuel remove Dana White as UFC president
The California Women's Caucus, called out Ari Emanuel for his silence on UFC head Dana White after a video of him slapping his wife went viral, calling on White's immediate removal.
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': California Lawmakers Demand UFC's Dana White Resign After He's Caught On Camera Slapping Wife
California lawmakers have called on Dana White to submit his resignation as the president of The Ultimate Fighting Championship, after a video surfaced that showed him slapping his wife, Anne, at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The California Legislative Women's Caucus sent an open letter to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of the media holding company Endeavor, which owns UFC. The letter directly called for Dana's resignation and the need for "consequences" for the disturbing incident caught on camera. White, 53, issued an apology for his actions seen in the video — but that was not enough...
