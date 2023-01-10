ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Murders and homicides went down in 2022: MPD

By Shay Arthur, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utVTF_0k9nx9dv00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis last year, according to data police shared with City Council on Tuesday.

There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said.

There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 the year before. Not all homicides are considered murders.

Memphis murder and homicide map 2022

Police Chief CJ Davis was asked what caused the drop. She said it was due to a range of factors, including the capture of fugitives, increased officer visibility and wraparound services.

“All of the various wheels turning at the same time,” she said. “Our fugitive unit really focused on violent offenders that were still at large, you know, still perhaps committing crimes and aggravated assaults.”

Auto thefts are driving crime in many districts of the city. In Council District 7, for instance, there were 1,357 arrests for auto theft, and the biggest age group arrested was under age 18. Hyundai, Kia, and Infiniti were the most commonly stolen vehicles.

MPD hired 312 police recruits last year, Davis said.

Memphis Police say they have 1,000 steering wheel locks they plan to give out sometime this month. When we have a set date and location, we will be sure to let you know.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 21

King money Kav
2d ago

that statement is wrong actually bc year of 2021 was covid no one was outside 2022 had an increase in murder I live in Memphis I can tell u it's not true

Reply
4
lady Boss
2d ago

when where stop the lies........way more in 2022 than 2021 now it's 2023 do your math right....she ant change nothing here in my city if anything it done got WORSE since she been here so stop the dam lies ✋🏽

Reply
2
William Turnage
2d ago

BS ,if you watch the HBO series The Wire it reveals this system. They are playing this number game based on stats, numbers, etc. This type of system will always manipulate the people or mayor for votes, job security, trust, etc. Our city has seen an increase in violence period. The only way to combat violence is arm yourself legally; get a gun liscense, train and train some more. Gun ownership is a responsibility not a entitlement. Arm your citizens the violence will decrease.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Officers say six suspects took the victim’s vehicle. They were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD arrests 8 people over 2 days for car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Eight people are behind bars - including three teens - after a string of car theft-related arrests by Memphis Police Wednesday and Thursday, MPD said. The first five came Wednesday, MPD said, in separate incidents. According to MPD, at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Eight charged with auto theft in less than 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight people, including three juveniles, were arrested on auto theft charges in five separate cases in less than 24 hours, Memphis Police said Thursday. Memphis Police say there have been 486 vehicle thefts so far in 2023 compared to only 218 this time in 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City leaders, residents fed up with reckless driving, drag racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of Memphians sounded off about reckless driving and drag racing at Wednesday night’s town hall meeting. Frustrating boiled over at the community meeting. High Point Terrace resident Lauren Giovannetti is upset about drag racing on Highland Street near the Green Line. “About a year ago, we had two drag racers hanging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘We need big ideas’ to curb downtown crime, Memphis councilman says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown is the heart of the city. It’s where tourists flock, our sports teams play, Broadway shows take the stage, conventions are held, and where, unfortunately, criminals have been prowling. A couple visiting Memphis for a concert in December was riding scooters back to their downtown hotel when they told police a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Loved ones mourn school employee who was shot, set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The community continues to mourn the loss of beloved Memphis Shelby County Schools employee Larry Thorn, who was found shot to death and set on fire earlier this week. A mountain of grief fills the city as the community mourns the loss of another person to gun violence.  “I’m very angry. I’m very […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Glock-style airsoft pistol seized at Hernando High School

HERNANDO, Miss. — A high school student in Hernando was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school on Wednesday. Police said the weapon, a replica Glock-style airsoft pistol, was confiscated at Hernando High School. There were no reports of it being used on campus. The school said the weapon, which resembled a real gun, […]
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy