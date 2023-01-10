Read full article on original website
Related
‘Unending torture’: Following rule change, Alabama governor to decide how long state can attempt executions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Only a clock stopped the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith. Now, just over a month later, time may no longer be a burden for Alabama officials tasked with ending the life of its citizens. A change to court rules has now given Alabama’s governor the power to decide how long the […]
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
wvasfm.org
Gov. Kay Ivey announces new prison rules
On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced new rules for prison “good time” incentives that allow some inmates to shorten their prison stays based on their behavior. Ivey signed an executive order that she said will provide “clear rules” for prison staff and inmates on how much “good time” credit will be lost for different categories of offenses and how an inmate can restore the credit.
alreporter.com
Governor participates in ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband projects
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks during a Broadband Expansion Press Conference at Farmers Telecommunications Headquarters Wednesday January 11, 2023 in Rainsville, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey today participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking for two broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. These projects are funded by Alabama...
Gov. Kay Ivey announces state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties
ALABAMA (WRBL) — Due to severe weather, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is issuing a state of emergency for multiple Alabama counties. This impacts the following counties: Governor Ivey and state emergency officials will continue assessing whether the situation necessitates an expanded state of emergency. Governor Ivey released the following statement regarding this: “As severe weather […]
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. More News from WRBL The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level […]
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
wvasfm.org
Alabama Democratic Caucus makes announcement
The Alabama Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday, Representative Rolanda Hollis was elected the Vice Chair of the Jefferson County Legislative Delegation. Hollis represents House District 58 and has served on the Jefferson County Delegation since 2019. The statement says Rep. Hollis will continue to work to improve government accountability, public education,...
Alabama's Ivey approves $40M in highway projects
(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday $40 million in road and bridge construction projects for cities and counties. The 33 projects are funded by the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act. "I am proud to announce the largest round of local funding since the passage of the Rebuild Alabama Act as I close out my first term and...
alreporter.com
Women’s Foundation of Alabama names new chief operating officer
The Women's Foundation of Alabama. The Women’s Foundation of Alabama – the state’s only philanthropic organization focused on the economic advancement of women – announced, on Thursday, the growth of its leadership by appointing LaShundra Pinkard as Chief Operating Officer. A key member of the executive management team, Pinkard will partner with the CEO to lead forward-thinking operational strategy and optimize performance across the Foundation.
Extra money, voter-fraud charges, radioactive material: Down in Alabama
For this next story I can’t pick on anybody because I have no right to judge people who lose things. I don’t know where my favorite Braves hat is. I couldn’t lay my hands on the men’s one-a-days this morning. And at this moment I don’t feel my truck keys in my pocket where they should be.
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
State task force addressing human trafficking in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and the fastest growing. Even though overall awareness in the United States has increased, human trafficking continues to go underreported due to its nature of isolation, the misconception of the definition of human trafficking, and the lack of awareness of its signs and indicators. To build awareness in these areas, the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is sponsoring Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11, 2023. The ninth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day aligns with the national observation. Human trafficking occurs when an adult or child...
apr.org
Alabama budget surplus may wind up in your pocket
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a $3 billion dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers in Alabama have long called for Medicaid expansion, arguing it would bring health care coverage to more than three hundred thousand people. Sen. Arthur Orr chairs the Senate education budget committee. He says lawmakers are working on a proposal, but he expects that plan to include rebate checks to taxpayers. He said the proposal would provide up to $250 to individuals and double that for married couples who file their taxes jointly. The state budget that funds education has a nearly three billion dollar surplus. The Legislative Services Agency says the state general fund has a $351 million dollar surplus.
Can Alabama parents be charged for their child’s reckless gun use?
Law enforcement officials are expressing concern about a child's access to their parents' firearms after Alabama's law repealing the need for a concealed carry permit went into effect.
wltz.com
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
alreporter.com
CollegeCounts 2023 Scholarship open for Alabama students
CollegeCounts — Alabama’s 529 college savings fund — offers awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees in scholarships to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama. The CollegeCounts Scholarship online application is available now through Feb. 28, 2023 at treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
alreporter.com
Governor announces another round of road and bridge projects
Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), a program created by the Rebuild Alabama Act....
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR looking to add more adult foster care homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources is looking to open more homes to adult foster care. DHR says 611 adults who are either elderly or disabled are looking for caregivers who will take care of them in a “home-like” setting. “We’re trying to recruit...
Comments / 1