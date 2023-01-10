Read full article on original website
Marie
4d ago
I love all the shallow comments, just like Marjorie Green. Not one ounce of research data have any of you read. You immediately flop your lips without any knowledge. Why not just pick up a can of drain O. It’s fake news that’s it poison right.
Reply(1)
13
A. Guerrero
4d ago
Lmao really a stove ban lol 😆 🤣 😂 wat kind of cannabis is she taking omg she can't be for real. she trying way to hard to be a republican again lol
Reply(3)
6
david salzwedel
4d ago
Why does she care she does not cook. Field hay is the only food she eats.
Reply
6
Related
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Biden's Former VP Aides Say They Were Hurried Into Packing: 'It Was A Really Really Weird Time'
Amid the unearthing of classified files from President Joe Biden’s former private office and one of his Delaware homes, his former aides have reportedly said they were hurried into packaging at the end of his tenure as vice president in 2017. Even as Biden was busy winding up his...
Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
WATCH: Lindsey Graham demands Biden get 'out of the White House' and down to border
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blasted President Joe Biden on Thursday and said he should travel down to the border.
msn.com
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Washington Examiner
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
msn.com
The Biden administration just made it easier for Trump to keep a key promise on prescription drugs if he wins in 2024
Former President Donald Trump could achieve his long-sought promise to let the government lower prescription drug prices if he wins the White House in 2024. He wouldn't even need the support of a Republican majority in Congress to do it. Under the Inflation Reduction Act President Joe Biden signed into...
Heads up, farmers: Biden is coming for your water
Heads up, farmers: President Biden is coming for your water, as the administration promotes increased government control over water used on ranches and farms.
"This is corruption": Joe Manchin chief of staff now chief lobbyist for Big Oil
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The top aide of Sen. Joe Manchin,...
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
msn.com
Biden's abuse of power at the border
Shortly before his trip to El Paso, President Joe Biden announced his plan to address the border crisis. Anyone still hoping — two years into Biden's term — that the president would outline an effective solution to the current flood of illegal aliens and drugs had to be disappointed.
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
Donald Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Like an 'Armed Fort' As He Slams Biden Probe
The former president also appeared to criticize Joe Biden being given "sane" and "stable" Special Counsel Robert Hur to investigate him.
Trump Suggests Democrat Would Be House Speaker if Not for His Influence
The former president said that the House "might have ended up with a Democrat" as speaker if not for his last-minute phone calls to holdouts.
CNBC
Biden administration extends Covid public health emergency as highly infectious omicron XBB.1.5 spreads
The Biden administration has extended the Covid-19 public health emergency as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant stokes concern that the nation may face another wave of hospitalizations from the disease this winter. The U.S. has renewed the Covid public health emergency every 90 days since January 2020. The White House...
Comments / 48