Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption
Jolene (Hernando)
Jolene is a “senior-aged” brown-and-white female mixed-breed dog. Animal Control caught her running around in the streets. She is looking for a safe, stable place to retire. While she’s waiting, she enjoys playtime and exercise. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.
Didi (Pinellas)
Didi is a 5-month-old female dog of unknown breed. She is shy and very loving. She requires a patient owner with time for training. For more information, go to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.
Patsy Cline (Pasco)
Patsy Cline is a 4-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She loves people and likes to sit in your lap. She walks well on a leash, sits on command and takes treats gently. She does well with other dogs but prefers smaller groups of gentle playmates. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.
Walter (Hillsborough)
Walter is an 8-month-old male kitten. He’s a silly boy who loves to get into everything. He enjoys playing with other kittens, taking naps and human attention. When life gets stressful, all Walter needs is to hear a human say his name and he calms down. For more information, go to StFrancisAnimalRescue.org.
Addie (Manatee)
Addie is a female dog of unknown age and breed. She is known as the “beauty queen” of the Palmetto Adoption Center. She has a sweet and calm demeanor but also loves to play and have fun. She is smart and knows a few commands. Addie gets along well with other dogs. For more information, go to mymanatee.org/pets.
Comments / 1