Tampa Bay area pets available for adoption

Addie and Walter are two of many animals hoping to find "fur"ever homes. [ Times ]

Jolene (Hernando)

Jolene is a “senior-aged” brown-and-white female mixed-breed dog. Animal Control caught her running around in the streets. She is looking for a safe, stable place to retire. While she’s waiting, she enjoys playtime and exercise. For more information, call Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Didi (Pinellas)

Didi is a 5-month-old female dog of unknown breed. She is shy and very loving. She requires a patient owner with time for training. For more information, go to Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S, St. Petersburg, or call 727-328-7738.

Didi is very shy. [ Pet Pal Animal Shelter ]

Patsy Cline (Pasco)

Patsy Cline is a 4-year-old female dog of unknown breed. She loves people and likes to sit in your lap. She walks well on a leash, sits on command and takes treats gently. She does well with other dogs but prefers smaller groups of gentle playmates. For more information, call Pasco County Animal Services at 813-929-1212.

Patsy Cline doesn't like to sing, but she does like to go for long walks. [ Pasco County Animal Services ]

Walter (Hillsborough)

Walter is an 8-month-old male kitten. He’s a silly boy who loves to get into everything. He enjoys playing with other kittens, taking naps and human attention. When life gets stressful, all Walter needs is to hear a human say his name and he calms down. For more information, go to StFrancisAnimalRescue.org.

Walter is a happy and calm boy. [ St. Francis Animal Rescue ]

Addie (Manatee)

Addie is a female dog of unknown age and breed. She is known as the “beauty queen” of the Palmetto Adoption Center. She has a sweet and calm demeanor but also loves to play and have fun. She is smart and knows a few commands. Addie gets along well with other dogs. For more information, go to mymanatee.org/pets.