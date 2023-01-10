ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | Women rule in Alabama politics

Senator-elect Katie Britt, left, and Gov. Kay Ivey, right. For many years, Alabama has been ridiculed in national publications for having fewer women in political leadership positions than other assumed to be progressive states. States like Colorado, New York and California were lauded for having an inordinate number of females in public office. Well, folks, take a cursory look around at Alabama’s political landscape, and it is a new day in the Heart of Dixie, and unlike the above mentioned liberal states our slate of women leaders are conservative Republicans.
Governor participates in ceremonial groundbreaking for broadband projects

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks during a Broadband Expansion Press Conference at Farmers Telecommunications Headquarters Wednesday January 11, 2023 in Rainsville, Ala. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey today participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking for two broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties. These projects are funded by Alabama...
CollegeCounts 2023 Scholarship open for Alabama students

CollegeCounts — Alabama’s 529 college savings fund — offers awards of $4,000 for four-year college enrollees and $2,000 for two-year college enrollees in scholarships to eligible recipients pursuing higher education at institutions in Alabama. The CollegeCounts Scholarship online application is available now through Feb. 28, 2023 at treasury.alabama.gov/CollegeCounts-Scholarship.
Britt: “Our hearts break” for communities devastated by storm damage

Tornado damage near Lake Martin and Tallapoosa, Alabama. Dan Mirgon/Twitter. A long-track tornado wreaked havoc across the state Thursday, killing at least five people in Autauga County and causing destruction all along its path, particularly in Selma. “Our hearts break seeing multiple Alabama communities devastated by severe weather today,” said...
