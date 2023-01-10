Senator-elect Katie Britt, left, and Gov. Kay Ivey, right. For many years, Alabama has been ridiculed in national publications for having fewer women in political leadership positions than other assumed to be progressive states. States like Colorado, New York and California were lauded for having an inordinate number of females in public office. Well, folks, take a cursory look around at Alabama’s political landscape, and it is a new day in the Heart of Dixie, and unlike the above mentioned liberal states our slate of women leaders are conservative Republicans.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO