Anthony Lewis Mariniello, born in Hackensack, NJ and of the Villages, passed away peacefully on January 6. A native of New Jersey and avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears, and Notre Dame fan, Anthony is most known for the love of his wife, Sandy, for the past 58 years. They have one son Anthony, his wife Debra, and two grandchildren Anthony and Sammie of Rowley, MA.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO