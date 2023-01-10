ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Downers Grove teen murdered in 1985 fights to keep killer in prison at clemency hearing

 4 days ago

Family members of a murdered Downers Grove teen are fighting to keep the man who raped and killed her, behind bars.

They appeared at a clemency hearing Tuesday morning at the University of Illinois Chicago for Robert Turner, who murdered 16 year old Bridgett Drobney in 1985. She was attending a wedding with her family.

"She was with me," Bridget Drobney's mother, Cathy, said. "Stay with me Bridget. Get me through this because I am not a public speaker."

Bridget was 16 when she was raped and killed by Turner in a cornfield in Macoupin County, Illinois, on July 13, 1985.

At the time, Bridget was driving to a wedding when Turner, who impersonated a police officer, pulled her over and ultimately committed his heinous crime.

Turner was convicted and sentenced to death before having his sentence later reduced to life in prison by former Governor George Ryan.

"We believe he's had a second chance," Bridget's brother, George Drobney Jr., said. "He was supposed to be dead."

Now, the Illinois Prison Project is representing Turner, argued that he deserves a second chance at life.

"It is our hope that today's hearing might not serve merely as an outlet, but is the beginning of a larger conversation about safety, community, fairness and change," Candace Chambliss of the Illinois Prison Project said.

Bridget's family said this process is tearing open emotional wounds and said Turner has shown no remorse over the years.

"The Prisoner Project believes everyone is entitled to healing and a second chance," Bridget's sister, Kelly Weaver, said. "Robert Turner does not fit any of the principles they stand upon."

After Tuesday's hearing, Bridget's family and loving support system are confident their unified voices will keep this convicted killer behind bars.

"Some people have to get a break. Not him," Cathy Drobney said.

Two others were also charged in the murder.

The Illinois Prison Review Board will deliberate and share their opinion with the governor, who will ultimately decide Turner's future.

"We first want to acknowledge the deep pain, as well as the bravery and vulnerability, of all who appeared today. We recognize that the clemency process can be deeply traumatic for victims and their loved ones, who are forced to relive moments of immense pain and harm. Yet cases like Mr. Turner's are exactly why clemency was created - to acknowledge that people grow, that they can be redeemed, that 40 years in prison no longer serves anyone.

"Mr. Turner waived his right to a public hearing. Instead, today's hearing was intended to give space to those who appeared in opposition. It is our hope that today's hearing might serve not merely as an outlet for opposition but as the beginning of a larger conversation about safety, community, fairness and change.

"For Mr. Turner and thousands of other people sentenced to die in prison, clemency is the only opportunity for meaningful review. It is not a space to relitigate the underlying circumstances of a person's case, but rather an opportunity for the governor to consider who a person has become after four decades of incarceration.

"Mr. Turner has maintained a remarkable disciplinary record throughout his four decades of imprisonment. In addition, he is deeply committed to Christianity and his petition for clemency is supported by the faith community. Mr. Turner is regarded among his peers for his selflessness, compassion and dedication to self-improvement. While on death row, for example, he taught another man to read and write using only a mirror and a Bible.

"A system that condemns a person for life without considering who they are - or who they might become - will never bring justice or healing. To accomplish this, we must listen to those harmed by violence. We will continue to listen. But we will also continue to fight for those labeled irredeemable, for those with no other options. That is what clemency is for."

