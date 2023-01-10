ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

City Council recommends honorary street naming after Dr. O'Dell Owens

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is working to honor the legacy of Dr. O'Dell Owens almost two months after his death. Dr. Owens passed away suddenly in November. He was 74. On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Councilmembers recommended naming an honorary secondary street in his memory. Councilmember Scotty Johnson...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati

The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
Fox 19

Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
cincinnatimagazine.com

Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down

One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
linknky.com

Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships

Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.

