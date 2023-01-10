Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Author Holly Brians Ragusa's Memoir Reclaims the Narrative of Her Father, Serial Killer Victim John Powell
In "Met the End," the author weaves together true-crime history and personal healing.
The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
WLWT 5
City Council recommends honorary street naming after Dr. O'Dell Owens
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is working to honor the legacy of Dr. O'Dell Owens almost two months after his death. Dr. Owens passed away suddenly in November. He was 74. On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Councilmembers recommended naming an honorary secondary street in his memory. Councilmember Scotty Johnson...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati native Lacey Roberts named WLWT News 5 Today's weekend morning anchor
CINCINNATI — WLWT and Hearst Television announced Wednesday that Lacey Roberts has been promoted to weekend morning anchor for WLWT News 5 Today. Viewers can expect to see Roberts anchoring WLWT News 5 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings, effective immediately. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Roberts graduated from...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
underdogdynasty.com
Cincinnati Transfer Receiver Blue Smith Announces Commitment To Western Kentucky
L’Christian “Blue” Smith announced Wednesday on Twitter that he was committed to continue his college football career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Smith spent the previous three seasons at Cincinnati and entered the portal December 23. Smith is a 6’5”, 215-pound wide receiver from Wayne High School...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Free Family Fun at The Acres Cincinnati
The Acres is offering Cincinnati Family magazine readers one free game of mini-golf during the month of January if they mention “Cincinnati Family magazine” when they check in. Open year-round and boasting mini-golf, a driving range, heated tent, fire pit and great food and drink, The Acres is...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Laurie Quinlivan Says Landslides Are Bringing Us Down
One thing Laure Quinlivan found astonishing while making her new documentary film, Living With Landslides, is just how many parts of the region she and her crew visited. Her journey took her to Mt. Adams and along Columbia Parkway, of course, but also as far east as Milford, where they met a man who paid $50,000 for a backyard retaining wall and might have to install another for $100,000, and Mt. Washington, where a woman’s entire backyard has fallen down a hill and will cost more than the value of her home to fix. The problem is everywhere, says the former Channel 9 investigative reporter and Cincinnati city council member.
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
Complaints of squatters at Williamsburg Apartments, complex facing lawsuit
The City of Cincinnati has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a neglected Hartwell apartment building housing over 1,000 tenants.
