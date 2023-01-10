ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

North Carolina man arrested after chase through county, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47d4o3_0k9nuf0700

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department with a car chase. According to the sheriff’s office, the car was chased through several jurisdictions and ended at the Randolph/Chatham County line at US 421.

Suspect attacks 3 North Carolina deputies, Taser used to stop assault, officials say

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Aberdeen Police Department, Southern Pines Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Foxfire Police Department were among the agencies that assisted.

The driver, Degwanus Lavon Brown, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody without injury.

Brown was charged with four counts of felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, speeding 100 mph in a 60 mph zone, failure to heed blue lights and siren, open container, driving with a revoked license, expired registration, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to maintain lane control, failure to stop at a stop light and driving left of center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release. At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County. Graciela Nieblas Jimenez, 59, of Thomasville, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Parent arrested after reporting false school shooting at elementary school

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — An upset parent at a school was arrested in Randolph County after deputies said she called in a false school shooting. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they received a call from staff at an elementary school about an irate parent and they needed assistance. While the SRO was responding, deputies said someone called 911 to report a shooting at the school. The SRO was met by the parent, who admitted that she called 911 but that no shooting had occurred, according to deputies.
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

100K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy