ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

‘Aye aye, captain:’ Ohio woman suspected of driving drunk with 3 sleeping kids in car

By Noelle Haynes
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGIc9_0k9nue7O00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman faces multiple charges after reportedly driving drunk with three sleeping children in the car, according to a police report.

Jessica Cullivan, 34, is charged with three counts of child endangering and driving under the influence. She was also issued a traffic citation.

Woman says man threatened to kill her with fentanyl

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Forest Street NE and Olive Avenue NE after he saw a vehicle traveling at high speeds and driving in opposite lanes of traffic, according to the police report.

According to the report, Cullivan was driving with a passenger and three sleeping children in the back seat. The officer said Cullivan had glossy eyes, slurred speech, and the officer could smell alcohol.

Police detained Cullivan and asked her to take a sobriety test, which she agreed to. When the officer asked if she’d had anything to drink, Cullivan said she took suboxone that morning and drank four shots of vodka, according to the report.

After telling Cullivan the instructions for one of the sobriety tests, Sullivan saluted the officer and replied, “Aye aye, captain,” according to the report.

After Cullivan could not complete part of the test, she said “Yes, I’m drunk. I’m going to jail, f*** it,” according to the report.

Police then arrested Cullivan and got the contact number for a family member to take custody of the kids.

Doctor accused of trading drugs for sex in court documents

While Cullivan was in the back of the cruiser, she threatened the officers and called them names, according to the report. While the officers were transporting her to the jail, Cullivan reportedly banged her head against the divider.

When police arrived at the jail, Cullivan had blood on her hands and was screaming.

Cullivan was booked into jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday. She was released Monday after her arraignment, when she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 36

ohio user 76
2d ago

reminds me of the mother of my boyfriends kids...such winners...if you still wana party like that then DO NOT have kids!

Reply(1)
14
Amber Hilvers
2d ago

she was not being responsible 🙄 and needs to get into trouble but doesn't mean she's a bad mom she needs to make better decisions and get a sitter if she wants to drink my parents both drank all the time and drove with us in the car never got caught but I didn't think they was bad parents they just needed to make better decisions and drink when we was Wirth the other parent

Reply(1)
4
John4
2d ago

Put her under the jail putting those children lives in danger this just makes me so upset 😡

Reply
9
Related
wiproud.com

Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
ZANESFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged with felonies for allegedly attempting to cash bad check

SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union branch on Hayes Avenue. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the bank on Monday afternoon...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women captured, 2 men sought in the Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public's help in finding a pair of men as part of their Fugitives of the Week list. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids

Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Mansfield murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nathan Olsen, 40, has been arrested in South Carolina in connection with an Oct. 22, 2022 Mansfield murder. According to police, Olsen is accused of murdering Antonyo Powell on Antibus Place in Mansfield. On Tuesday around 7 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task...
MANSFIELD, OH
police1.com

Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio Woman Facing Charges After High Speed Chase on Interstate 74

The pursuit would proceed onto State Road 1 and North Dearborn Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) - An Ohio woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase in Ripley and Dearborn counties. An Indiana State Police Trooper was patrolling on Interstate 74 in Ripley County on January 3 when an...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy