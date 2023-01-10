Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman recovers from suspected overdose
(ABC 6 News) – A 28-year-old Rochester woman recovered from an overdose Tuesday, according to Rochester police. Police responded to the 2900 block of Jeremiah Lane NW at 11:30 p.m., where the woman was reportedly unconscious and struggling to breathe. The officer administered Narcan and Mayo Clinic took over...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on Mower County warrant, police allegedly recover possible fentanyl pills
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported to Walmart North at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and arrested 25-year-old Austin Kinder, of Austin. According to RPD, Kinder had an outstanding warrant in Mower County, and was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. Rochester police said officers found a single...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville man pleads guilty in fatal overdose case
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man has pleaded guilty stemming from a fatal drug overdose of a Roseville man. 26-year-old Brandon Mann entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter. As part of a plea agreement, a third-degree murder charge and a felony drug sales charge were dropped.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police warn residents to check large bills for security strip inconsistencies
(ABC 6 News) – After Hy-Vee Barlow at 6th Street NW discovered four counterfeit $100 bills, Rochester police are reminding those who handle money that there’s more than one way to find a fake. Capt. Casey Moilanen said the counterfeit bills were actually $10 bills that had been...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police: gunshot death “more than likely self-inflicted”
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 11, that the deceased person found at Manor Park Tuesday died from a gunshot wound that was “more than likely self-inflicted.”. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD would await autopsy results to be certain. He added that the 20-year-old man’s...
KAAL-TV
$3.5K in construction tools stolen from trailer
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police said about $3,500 in Milwaukee and Dewalt brand construction tools were stolen from a trailer over the weekend. The victim, a 36-year-old Eyota man, told police he left the trailer in the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Dr. NE at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 and returned to work at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester searching for new Poet Laureate
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester is accepting applications for a new Poet Laureate. Rochester’s Poet Laureate was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.
KAAL-TV
Family requesting help of semi-trucks to honor son
(ABC 6 News) – The family of the young boy who was killed in a snowmobile crash in Wabasha County this week is calling on local semi-truck drivers to help honor their son. They are asking truck drivers to help escort 12-year-old Blaze Himle on the day of his funeral this Saturday.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Downtown Alliance hosts Start-Up Event Grant Pitch Night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Downtown Alliance hosted a shark-tank style pitch night Wednesday evening giving away at least $25,000 to people spearheading creative downtown events. The goal is to boost engagement downtown. In total, ten contestants pitched their ideas to the panel of “sharks” or, local business...
KAAL-TV
Icy roads lead to several crashes, spinouts in southeast Minnesota Wednesday morning
(ABC 6 News) – Light freezing rain that moved through parts of the area overnight and early Wednesday morning was enough to coat some highways with ice leading to crashes and spinouts. Most of the incidents were north of US Highway 14. The Pine Island Fire Department responded to...
KAAL-TV
A stretch of Hwy 56 closes due to semi rollover near Randolph
(ABC 6 News) – A stretch of Minnesota State Highway 56 has closed due to a semi rollover, according to Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the closure is between Minnesota State Highway 19 just north of Stanton and 292nd St. E. in Randolph.
KAAL-TV
SPARK’s 10th annual great cardboard Sled race returns
(ABC 6 News) – SPARK’s signature event, the Great Cardboard Sled Race, is back for its 10th year on February 11, at the Rochester Golf and Country Club. Families across Southeast Minnesota are invited to gather their cardboard, tape, and decorations to construct the sled of their dreams and compete in the event.
KAAL-TV
Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford set to close
(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 40 years in the dairy industry and 9 years of making cheese and gelato, Metz’s Hart-Land Dairy and Creamery in Rushford will soon close its doors. Owners Jeff & Mariann said in a social media post, that they will be closing down...
KAAL-TV
PEM boys basketball starting to gel ahead of Section championship rematch with Caledonia
(ABC 6 News) — For the past two seasons, Caledonia has had PEM’s number in boys’ basketball. Their Section 1AA championship clash was arguably the game of the year for 2022, and Caledonia prevailed 72-61. Tuesday will be the first time those teams face off since that March 22 matchup. Both teams look different from last season, but PEM is starting to gel at the right time.
Comments / 0