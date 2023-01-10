ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Hoping to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions? Tennessee among best places to win

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 Billion for Friday's drawing and Tennessee is one of the best places to be a winner thanks to tax structure. Uncle Sam levies a 24% federal tax on winnings, which according to USA Mega would knock $10.8 million off your winnings should you opt for annual payments. Another $5.8 million would be knocked off for additional federal taxes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama

WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
ALABAMA STATE
Rep. Johnson: Tennessee DCS is a 'dangerous situation,' absurd caseloads

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is collapsing, say some state Democratic lawmakers. In a press conference Thursday, the lawmakers spoke on the DCS crisis and urged that something be done far in advance of the upcoming budget in July 2023. "We've been talking...
NASHVILLE, TN
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
TENNESSEE STATE
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sheriff's office warns of 'funny money' making rounds in Tennessee

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in Middle Tennessee is warning the public about fake bills circulating across the state. "Funny money" has been emerging in the Volunteer State. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says citizens should check bills for phrases like "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY." Some of the faux paper may also contain Chinese wording.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN

