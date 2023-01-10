Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Hoping to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions? Tennessee among best places to win
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 Billion for Friday's drawing and Tennessee is one of the best places to be a winner thanks to tax structure. Uncle Sam levies a 24% federal tax on winnings, which according to USA Mega would knock $10.8 million off your winnings should you opt for annual payments. Another $5.8 million would be knocked off for additional federal taxes.
fox17.com
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
fox17.com
Large, damaging tornadoes move through Alabama
WASHINGTON (TND) — A tornado outbreak happened across parts of the South on Thursday, especially in Alabama. In several cases, rare "Tornado Emergency" warnings were issued. Those are warnings with enhanced danger wording because the tornadoes are "textbook" on radar, but also because they have been spotted by one or more persons and they are seen causing damage.
fox17.com
Rep. Johnson: Tennessee DCS is a 'dangerous situation,' absurd caseloads
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Children's Services (DCS) is collapsing, say some state Democratic lawmakers. In a press conference Thursday, the lawmakers spoke on the DCS crisis and urged that something be done far in advance of the upcoming budget in July 2023. "We've been talking...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
fox17.com
TN state lawmakers call on a stronger investment in children after new report
Tennessee state lawmakers want immediate action to correct problem after problem in the Department of Children's Services (DCS). This comes after a recent state report shows Tennessee is the worst in the nation for foster care instability from 2016-2020. The 2022 State of The Child report highlights sobering statistics when...
fox17.com
Inflation rate decreases to under 7% for the first time in more than a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The inflation rate is at a low of 6.5% for the 12-month period ending in Dec. 2022, according to the Consumer Price index (CPI). This rate is smaller than the 12-month period ending in Nov. 2022, which was at 7% says the CPI. They say...
fox17.com
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
fox17.com
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
fox17.com
Tennessee victims of human trafficking now able to withhold address from public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has released a "Safe at Home" program for victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and stalking that will help conceal their addresses. This new program comes just in time for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11....
fox17.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed Friday ahead of potential winter weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Friday due to a winter weather threat. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
fox17.com
Sheriff's office warns of 'funny money' making rounds in Tennessee
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in Middle Tennessee is warning the public about fake bills circulating across the state. "Funny money" has been emerging in the Volunteer State. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says citizens should check bills for phrases like "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY." Some of the faux paper may also contain Chinese wording.
Comments / 0