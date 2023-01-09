ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

How to Make Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

Slightly sweet, pleasantly crunchy and super buttery, shortbread cookies are so simple to make. The recipe calls for only a handful of ingredients, all of which are probably already in your pantry. Luckily for gluten-free bakers, making gluten-free shortbread cookies is easy. Delicate gluten-free flour makes for cookies so tender...
Houston Chronicle

How to make and use cauliflower rice

If you're looking to incorporate more vegetables in your diet, then riced cauliflower might be the solution you've been looking for. Also called cauliflower rice or cauliflower couscous, it's cauliflower that has been broken down into small pieces resembling grain or pasta and often used as a substitute. Here's what you need to know.
EatingWell

PlantYou's Carleigh Bodrug Shares Her #1 Tip for Maintaining a Vegan Eating Pattern

You've probably seen her videos if you frequent food pages on Instagram or TikTok. Carleigh Bodrug is the face of PlantYou, her blog and username she wears with pride to her millions of followers across several social media platforms. Surpassing over 27 million likes on her TikTok videos, Bodrug is best known for her plant-based hacks and recipes that simplify a vegan diet.
wpgxfox28.com

Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Veronica Charnell Media

Here Are Some Healthy Dinner Recipes From The Vegan Community

Photo Courtesy Of Nutriciously/Vegan DishesPhoto byNutriciously. Welcome to my article series “Celebrating Vegan Lifestyle”. While I was shopping for my Christmas Dinner I came across a lot of vegan products that were advertised this product was plant-based. I started wondering during the holiday season what are members of the Vegan Community cooking to help celebrate the holiday?
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Rosemary Biscuits

Rosemary biscuits! Find the recipe from The Charmed Kitchen here. 1 ¾ c. biscuit mix, like Bisquick or Jiffy Mix, I use homemade, recipe follows. In mixing bowl cut cream cheese into biscuit mix until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk and rosemary and stir until soft dough forms. Turn dough onto lightly floured surface and knead until dough holds together, about ten times. Shape dough into a 6-inch square and cut into 4 3-inch squares. Cut each square in half diagonally and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until light brown. Makes 8.
eattravellife.com

Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone

I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Tina Howell

Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas

I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Taste Of Home

I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing

You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
EatingWell

Vegan Carrot Cake

Whisk almond flour, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until well combined and no sugar clumps remain. Add 1 cup almond milk, applesauce, flaxseed meal, orange zest, orange juice and 1 teaspoon vanilla; whisk just until combined. Fold in carrot, coconut, raisins and pecans until combined.
EatingWell

Healthy Homemade Nutella

Transfer the hazelnuts to a high-speed blender or food processor; process until somewhat smooth, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add the dates and soaking water; process until smooth and well combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add melted chocolate, cocoa, maple syrup, oil, vanilla and salt; process until mixture is smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed and adding additional water, 2 to 3 teaspoons at a time, if the mixture is too thick.
delishably.com

Homemade Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli Recipe

It is difficult to determine who invented the specific recipe for ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and spinach, as it is a common and traditional filling for ravioli in Italian cuisine. Ravioli, which are small pockets of pasta filled with a variety of ingredients, have a long history that dates back to ancient Rome.
12tomatoes.com

Rachel Ray’s Italian “Fake Bake”

The flavors are so perfect together. When it comes to hearty meals that please a crowd you can’t go wrong with a great pasta dish. This “fake bake” recipe from Rachel Ray gives the impression the casserole dish spent a lot of baking in the oven. But, the truth is that you only put it under the broiler just before serving to give that melted cheese texture on top that everyone loves.
Epicurious

Grandma’s Pearl Meatballs

These pearl meatballs were one of the very first recipes my grandma taught me when I started learning to cook from her. I remember following her lead as she combined a familiar mixture of pork, ginger, and scallions into a meatball, then rolled it in grains of sweet glutinous rice that looked like pearls. After an 18-minute steam, lifting the steamer lid revealed glistening sticky rice balls, every grain soaked with pork juice and the aroma of bamboo. I can trace this recipe back to the Hubei province of China; it’s one of the dishes that makes me proud to be Asian. Though it’s simple, with minimal ingredients, it delivers so much soul. When steaming these meatballs, I find it best to line a bamboo steamer with liners that are perforated or with extra napa cabbage leaves.
Ridley's Wreckage

Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒

My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats

There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
skinnytaste.com

Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These easy Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans are a great way to use up leftover chicken breasts for dinner!. Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans. Stuffed Peppers are a favorite in my house! Some of my most popular are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy