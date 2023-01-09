Read full article on original website
How to Make Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies
Slightly sweet, pleasantly crunchy and super buttery, shortbread cookies are so simple to make. The recipe calls for only a handful of ingredients, all of which are probably already in your pantry. Luckily for gluten-free bakers, making gluten-free shortbread cookies is easy. Delicate gluten-free flour makes for cookies so tender...
How to make and use cauliflower rice
If you're looking to incorporate more vegetables in your diet, then riced cauliflower might be the solution you've been looking for. Also called cauliflower rice or cauliflower couscous, it's cauliflower that has been broken down into small pieces resembling grain or pasta and often used as a substitute. Here's what you need to know.
Chocolate Almond Butter Rice Cakes
Rice cakes get a bad rap because, well, they’re boring—except when you pair them with almond butter and chocolate.
PlantYou's Carleigh Bodrug Shares Her #1 Tip for Maintaining a Vegan Eating Pattern
You've probably seen her videos if you frequent food pages on Instagram or TikTok. Carleigh Bodrug is the face of PlantYou, her blog and username she wears with pride to her millions of followers across several social media platforms. Surpassing over 27 million likes on her TikTok videos, Bodrug is best known for her plant-based hacks and recipes that simplify a vegan diet.
Easy Keto Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/easy-keto-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies. These soft and pillowy keto lemon cream cheese cookies are an irresistibly delicious treat. With tangy lemon zest, almond flour, and monk fruit sweetener, these cookies have everything you love in a tasty keto dessert. You’ll never believe that these refreshing cookies are sugar-free, low-carb, and gluten-free!
Here Are Some Healthy Dinner Recipes From The Vegan Community
Photo Courtesy Of Nutriciously/Vegan DishesPhoto byNutriciously. Welcome to my article series “Celebrating Vegan Lifestyle”. While I was shopping for my Christmas Dinner I came across a lot of vegan products that were advertised this product was plant-based. I started wondering during the holiday season what are members of the Vegan Community cooking to help celebrate the holiday?
Rosemary Biscuits
Rosemary biscuits! Find the recipe from The Charmed Kitchen here. 1 ¾ c. biscuit mix, like Bisquick or Jiffy Mix, I use homemade, recipe follows. In mixing bowl cut cream cheese into biscuit mix until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk and rosemary and stir until soft dough forms. Turn dough onto lightly floured surface and knead until dough holds together, about ten times. Shape dough into a 6-inch square and cut into 4 3-inch squares. Cut each square in half diagonally and place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until light brown. Makes 8.
Ham Soup With Beans | Ham Bone
I grew up making ham and bean soup with my grandma. It was -the- thing to eat when staying over. Over the years I’ve been playing with the recipe, and figuring out how to utilize the ham bone. Grandma’s original recipe was soaking dried beans for hours, adding water, ham and pepper. This recipe is a ham soup with beans, made with a delicious ham bone from the holidays.
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
I Made Julia Child’s Chocolate Mousse Recipe and It Was Mind-Blowing
You may be thinking, “chocolate mousse? What’s the big deal?” Well, one taste of this deeply chocolatey, perfectly airy mousse, will tell you why Julia Child’s chocolate mousse recipe from Mastering the Art of French Cooking is one you’ll use for life. Aside from the technique of using both the egg whites and egg yolks, I love how she adds an ample amount of brewed coffee in addition to orange liqueur. Those two ingredients combined with quality chocolate and just enough sugar to balance the flavors is a true work of art.
Vegan Carrot Cake
Whisk almond flour, all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl until well combined and no sugar clumps remain. Add 1 cup almond milk, applesauce, flaxseed meal, orange zest, orange juice and 1 teaspoon vanilla; whisk just until combined. Fold in carrot, coconut, raisins and pecans until combined.
Healthy Homemade Nutella
Transfer the hazelnuts to a high-speed blender or food processor; process until somewhat smooth, about 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add the dates and soaking water; process until smooth and well combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed. Add melted chocolate, cocoa, maple syrup, oil, vanilla and salt; process until mixture is smooth and creamy, 3 to 5 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides as needed and adding additional water, 2 to 3 teaspoons at a time, if the mixture is too thick.
Homemade Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli Recipe
It is difficult to determine who invented the specific recipe for ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and spinach, as it is a common and traditional filling for ravioli in Italian cuisine. Ravioli, which are small pockets of pasta filled with a variety of ingredients, have a long history that dates back to ancient Rome.
Rachel Ray’s Italian “Fake Bake”
The flavors are so perfect together. When it comes to hearty meals that please a crowd you can’t go wrong with a great pasta dish. This “fake bake” recipe from Rachel Ray gives the impression the casserole dish spent a lot of baking in the oven. But, the truth is that you only put it under the broiler just before serving to give that melted cheese texture on top that everyone loves.
Grandma’s Pearl Meatballs
These pearl meatballs were one of the very first recipes my grandma taught me when I started learning to cook from her. I remember following her lead as she combined a familiar mixture of pork, ginger, and scallions into a meatball, then rolled it in grains of sweet glutinous rice that looked like pearls. After an 18-minute steam, lifting the steamer lid revealed glistening sticky rice balls, every grain soaked with pork juice and the aroma of bamboo. I can trace this recipe back to the Hubei province of China; it’s one of the dishes that makes me proud to be Asian. Though it’s simple, with minimal ingredients, it delivers so much soul. When steaming these meatballs, I find it best to line a bamboo steamer with liners that are perforated or with extra napa cabbage leaves.
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒
My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.
How to Make Homemade Sweet Potato Dog Treats
There are few things that can make you feel better than a delicious homemade snack, and the same is true for your dog. If you’re looking to switch things up from store-bought goodies, try making your own dog treats—it’s so easy! It’s also a great way to monitor what kind of ingredients your furry friend is ingesting.
Owner Shares 'Secret' Diet She Feeds To Dog Turning 17 Next Month
This Floridian pet owner swears by feeding her fur-children boiled green beans, lean meats, and sweet potatoes every single day.
Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans
This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. These easy Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans are a great way to use up leftover chicken breasts for dinner!. Chicken Stuffed Peppers with White Beans. Stuffed Peppers are a favorite in my house! Some of my most popular are...
