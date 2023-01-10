Golden Anniversary Celebration: Steve Smith & The Nakeds and The Cowsills to Perform at Rhode Island’s Park Theatre

The end of a long run is coming for Gary’s Handy Lunch. The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023. “With many thoughts and prayers, we have decided it is time for our next chapter. Gary’s Handy Lunch will officially be closing our doors on February 12, 2023. We are grateful for all of our customers that have become like an extended family over these many years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook”. “On behalf of the entire Handy family, thank you for your continued support throughout all these years. You made it all possible”.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO