Golden Anniversary Celebration: Steve Smith & The Nakeds and The Cowsills to Perform at Rhode Island’s Park Theatre

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Jan. 13 – 15
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, 2023. 5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary. 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater. For...
George Winston to perform at the Jane Pickens Theater on April 21
Spectacle Live today announced that it will present An Evening with George Winston on Friday, April 21 at 8 pm. “George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums,” Spectacle Live says in an announcement. “A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace”.
Newport Winter Festival returns for its 35th year with an Eagles Tribute, Chili Cook-Off, Beach Polo, and more
The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival is set to take place from February 17th to 26th, 2023, and organizers are excited to welcome visitors to the city for a wide range of fun and entertaining events. The festival schedule, which includes more than 150 events, features a live concert by...
The Vanderbilt partners with Maison Premiere to host dining experience, ‘Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party’
The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, has partnered with New York City’s acclaimed Maison Premiere to create a first-of-its-kind, collaborative private dining experience called “Upstairs/Downstairs: A Gilded Age Dinner Party.”. The bespoke dinner will feature a nine-course menu and a cocktail experience curated by William Elliott, the managing partner...
Rhode Island Red Food Tours announces the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour
Rhode Island Red Food Tours is excited to announce the launch of the PVD Valley Neighborhood Victuals Tour, kicking off this Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. The tour will commence each Saturday at 11 a.m. thereafter through April 1st. Focusing on foodpreneurs, makers, brewers and distillers within the...
Better Bay Alliance to host a free 2-hour seminar on boating safety at Newport Yacht Club
The Better Bay Alliance (BBA), a non-profit organization focused on making boating safer on Narragansett Bay, today announced that it will be offering a free 2- hour seminar on boating safety on January 31 from 7 to 9 pm at the Newport Yacht Club. This seminar will be part of...
Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with a delicious Lunar New Year Lunch at Castle Hill Inn
Castle Hill Inn is celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year with a special three-course lunch crafted by the newly appointed Executive Chef Andy Taur. The event, which runs from January 27th through February 5th, will feature a menu inspired by Chef Andy’s Chinese heritage and is priced at $35 per person.
Art & Disability: Jamestown Arts Center to host a discussion with Conor Moynihan of the RISD Museum
The Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) is excited to welcome Conor Moynihan, Assistant Curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Museum, to speak on the subject of art and disability at their latest JAC Talk. The event will take place on Thursday, February 9th at 6 pm.
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
Obituary: Hugh A. Ebbitt
Hugh A. Ebbitt, 73, of Newport, RI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 8, 2023. He was the husband of Irene (Venancio) Ebbitt for 42 years. Hugh was born in Newport, to the late Paul and Thelma (Halverson) Ebbitt. He grew up enjoying the beauty of Aquidneck Island and became an avid surfer and marathon runner. He was a graduate of University of Rhode Island and New England Tech. He worked as an electronics technician until his early retirement due to a progressive and debilitating disease; Spinocerebellar Ataxia. You may have seen Hugh around town enjoying live music, as he was a passionate and immensely knowledgeable music fan.
Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade set to return on March 11
The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, rain, snow, or shine. The parade will begin at 11:00 am from Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church in the heart of the Fifth Ward, with an estimated duration of 2 hours. This year’s parade will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations, including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.
Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy: MLK Center to host Winter Warmth Drive
On January 16th, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center (MLK) in Newport, Rhode Island will be holding a Drive-Up and Drop-Off Winter Warmth Drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The event will take place from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in front of the temporary food pantry on Marcus Wheatland Blvd.
Battle of Rhode Island Association and The Redwood Library & Athenæum join forces to preserve Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War
The Battle of Rhode Island Association (BoRIA) has announced a new partnership with The Redwood Library & Athenæum to document, tell and celebrate Rhode Island’s role in the Revolutionary War. Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood Library & Athenæum, said that the partnership is an important...
Gary’s Handy Lunch to permanently close on February 12
The end of a long run is coming for Gary’s Handy Lunch. The popular diner announced today that it will permanently close after more than 50 years on February 12, 2023. “With many thoughts and prayers, we have decided it is time for our next chapter. Gary’s Handy Lunch will officially be closing our doors on February 12, 2023. We are grateful for all of our customers that have become like an extended family over these many years,” the restaurant posted on Facebook”. “On behalf of the entire Handy family, thank you for your continued support throughout all these years. You made it all possible”.
Obituary: Eileen A. Dallow
Mrs. Eileen A. Dallow, age 83, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 7, 2023. Eileen was born in Newport, RI to Jack Pimental and Helen Minior. Eileen was the wife of the late Elwood Dallow Jr. Eileen worked for many years in the Portsmouth School system as a special education teacher’s aide, as well as Looking Upwards. She was an active member of the Common Fence Point Resident Improvement Association. She was fondly known to many generations as “Nan”.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, January 12
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,141 words – a 6-minute read. 🌊 A Gale Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Narragansett Bay, with strong winds and hazardous waves expected to affect the area from 10 pm tonight to 1 pm on Friday. ✍️...
Providence gears up for an adrenaline-charged weekend of Monster Jam action
Monster Jam fans in Providence are in for a treat as the popular motorsports experience comes to the Amica Mutual Pavilion from February 3rd through the 5th. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s event will feature the debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus, created by two Monster Jam technicians to challenge for Monster Jam supremacy.
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, Rhode Island document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events, and those Newporters lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nation’s history.
Middletown deli, a Providence hookah lounge, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest business and commercial listings show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are generally...
