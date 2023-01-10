Read full article on original website
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
msn.com
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Conservative political commentator Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway has died at the age of 51. Slide 1 of 3: Diamond (L) and Silk speak at a Keep America Great rally in support of Republican congressional candidate Dan Bishop in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2019. Diamond died Monday at the age of 51. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI.
What Comes Next for the ‘Diamond and Silk’ Media Empire?
Ineitha Lynette Hardaway—better known as “Diamond” from the pro-Trump broadcasting duo “Diamond and Silk”—passed away this week, leaving the future of the pair’s popular act in limbo.In this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill speculate on what comes next for “Silk”—who was never really the group’s frontman, so to speak.“Their whole schtick was that Diamond would talk a lot, and then Silk was always there to say, ‘Yep, mm-hmm, Tell it Diamond,’” Sommer said. “Diamond was kind of the main talker.”Enter Roger Stone—right wing operative and self-described “dirty trickster”—who within an hour of Diamond’s death...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
Diamond of Right-Wing, Trump-Supporting Duo, Diamond and Silk, Dead at 51
One half of the Trump supporting duo Diamond and Silk has died, former President Donald Trump announced Monday evening. Born Lynette Hardaway, Diamond, was raised in the Deep South in 1971 and was the daughter to a man who was a landowning farmer. In her 2020 book, Uprising, which she co-authored with her sister, Silk, born Rochelle Richardson, she wrote that she and her sister grew up “poor,” but “not without class, taste and an anchor in a parcel of the fertile land,” according to a NBC News report.
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign, insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.
Donald Trump's China Connections Explained
Could Donald Trump's commercial ties to China undermine his third campaign for the presidency?
Conservative commentator Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ dies at 51
The Diamond and Silk duo, a pair of sister entertainers who gained notoriety for their political comments on their YouTube page, have been some of Trump’s most vocal supporters since his 2016 campaign for president.
Trump attending 'intimate' South Carolina campaign event in January, top aides say
Former President Donald Trump is planning to kick off his year with an "intimate" campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina later this month, according to three of his top campaign aides.
SFGate
News outlets seek access to evidence in Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco seeking access to evidence against the man charged in last year's attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. During a Dec. 14 preliminary hearing, the...
SFGate
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince Harry. Sales for “Spare" have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company. Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.
