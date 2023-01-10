Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
H-E-B Planning To Open Another North Texas Location
H-E-B is continuing its expansion across North Texas.
H-E-B To Open Second Frisco Location
H-E-B is moving forward with a second location in Frisco. The company already owns the land, but construction is not yet able to begin for the new grocery store. The second location will open at the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 on Gee Road near Little Elm, which was previously purchased by H-E-B.
Pub-style bar Stout House to open two new San Antonio locations
Cheers to more craft beer.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
These are the best bites I ate in San Antonio
A Seattle food writer scoped S.A.'s food scene and came away with 5 can't-miss orders.
San Antonio's Fiesta Brand spices founder Clifton Bolner dead at 94
Clifton Bolner launched Bolner's Fiesta Spices in 1955.
Detroit-style pizza restaurant opens second location in San Antonio
Here's another chance to grab a slice.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money. The Texas Lottery reports...
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?
Today Texans were treated to the big news that Universal was building a new theme park in North Texas. The announcement was made at a press conference today by Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, that Frisco in North Texas would be the third city in the United States to get a Universal Studios theme park.
tourcounsel.com
North Star Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
With more than 200 stores, the North Star Mall is one of the best malls for shopping in San Antonio, famous for its gigantic cowboy boots at the entrance. North Star is the largest mall in San Antonio, Texas. It is very close to the airport and has four department stores, highlighting the only store in the city, the famous Saks Fifth Avenue. In this you can find the best luxury clothing and accessories brands such as the French Louis Vuitton, as well as Valentino and Prada.
El Rio Mexican Restaurant hits the market after 20 years in Boerne
The owner is ready to retire.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opens first Texas location
The chain is known for its Italian beef sandwiches and hot dogs.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
Texas is getting a Universal Studios theme park for kids
Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a new kids-themed park and resort hotel to Texas, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney announced in a press conference Wednesday morning.
KSAT 12
Keeping the memory alive: It’s now been 37 years since San Antonio’s unbelievable snowstorm
While I wasn’t in San Antonio at the time, I did experience the once-in-a-lifetime event. Living in West Texas, we received snow in January 1985, too. I don’t remember it (I was two at the time), but I have seen pictures. It did not compare, however, to what San Antonio would experience over three days of snowfall.
