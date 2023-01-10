Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE, BLACK LICK FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR VEHICLE FIRE
Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
NPR
Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County
The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
beavercountyradio.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Freedom Wednesday Morning
A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Freedom, PA) Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom is closed following a pedestrian being struck Wednesday Morning. Emergency crews are still on scene at the fatal accident. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing story.
wtae.com
Family displaced after fire consumes Canonsburg house
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A family is displaced after their Canonsburg home caught fire Tuesday evening. Sky 4 over the scene saw heavy smoke and flames shooting out from a house near Dawson Street and Valley Road. Several fire departments had responded, shutting down the road leading to the house.
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
wtae.com
Westmoreland County mining accident sends 22-year-old worker to the hospital
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mining accident in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital. The accident happened Monday night at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is told the worker’s arm got stuck in a machine about a mile...
Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine
A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine. ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital. The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE. […]
WATCH: Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Shoppers were in shock the moment the front half of a tractor-trailer crashed into the beer and wine section of the Giant Eagle in the New Kensington Shopping Center. Police and fire crews were called to the Giant Eagle on Tarentum Bridge Road at around...
Man charged after attacking woman following Pa. township crash: report
Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of attacking a woman following a crash in North Fayette Township, Allegheny County, in December, a news report said. The suspect, John Joseph Diamond III, is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges, according to WPXI. Police...
wtae.com
'I was stunned': Washington Township residents want new garbage rates thrown out
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in Washington Township, Fayette County, tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they are frustrated by a recent price hike in their garbage bills. An invoice shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows the price per quarter for trash collection as $89.25, up from $34.95. "It...
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports
A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
Longstanding local recovery clinic closes its doors
The Neil Kennedy Recovery Center on Rush Boulevard in Youngstown stopped treatment on December 31, 2022.
