Beaver County, PA

wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE, BLACK LICK FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR VEHICLE FIRE

Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
NPR

Pa. natural gas plant explosion under investigation in Washington County

The Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a Christmas Day explosion at a natural gas processing plant in Washington County. The explosion occurred in the early morning at Energy Transfer’s Revolution Cryo plant in Smith Township. A DEP incident report said the explosion occurred when a defective valve released a vapor cloud of natural gas liquids from one section of the plant and ignited, though the ignition source was unknown.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Freedom Wednesday Morning

A photo of the scene in Freedom Wednesday Morning. Photo taken by Keith Walsh. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 11, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Freedom, PA) Third Avenue to Route 65 North in Freedom is closed following a pedestrian being struck Wednesday Morning. Emergency crews are still on scene at the fatal accident. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing story.
FREEDOM, PA
wtae.com

Family displaced after fire consumes Canonsburg house

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A family is displaced after their Canonsburg home caught fire Tuesday evening. Sky 4 over the scene saw heavy smoke and flames shooting out from a house near Dawson Street and Valley Road. Several fire departments had responded, shutting down the road leading to the house.
CANONSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine

A coal miner was injured after he got his arm stuck in a machine in a Pennsylvania mine. ABC News Partner WTAE says a 22 year-old-man in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County was sent flown to a hospital. The incident happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine in Donegal Township about a mile underground according to WTAE. […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Shooting in Pa. leaves boy in critical condition: reports

A boy from Penn Hills Township is in critical condition this morning after being shot several times Monday afternoon, news reports said. Allegheny County police were notified of the shooting around 5 p.m. and discovered the boy in the 2100 block of Sampson Street. According to KDKA he was shot in the face and several times in the chest. He was rushed to an area hospital, according to TribLive.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

