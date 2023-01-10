Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO