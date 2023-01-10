Read full article on original website
Samsung to reveal Galaxy S23 trio at February 1 Unpacked event
Highly anticipated: Samsung has just announced that it will be hosting the next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1 in San Francisco, making it its first in-person event in three years. The company didn't mention which products it plans to unveil, but the Galaxy S23 series is all but certain to make an appearance, judging by the past few years.
Apple's iPhone 15 enters trial production phase
In a nutshell: iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly started production on the next version of Apple's smartphone. Economic Daily News was first to report on the development, noting that the iPhone 15 has entered what is called the new product introduction, or NPI, phase. During this stage, Foxconn will use its production line to assemble iPhones in the exact manner they will be created during mass production.
Nvidia Broadcast app tries to simulate eye contact with the camera
Why it matters: With an update to its video conferencing software, Nvidia has become the latest company to tackle the eye contact problem in video calls. This and other minor features included in the update could help content creators make more engaging presentations. Nvidia released Nvidia Broadcast 1.4 this week...
Microsoft 365 Basic gets you 100GB of OneDrive, ad-free Outlook, but no desktop Office for $2 a month
TL;DR: Microsoft 365 Basic is Redmond's latest addition to its Office subscription service (formerly Office 365), which provides users with many useful utilities and applications. For years, consumers were limited to only three tiers for the subscription: Free, Personal, and Family. Microsoft will launch a Basic plan on January 30 for $1.99 per month.
Apple boss Tim Cook is taking a 40% pay cut -- at his own request
In a nutshell: We're used to hearing about megacompany CEOs receiving obscene pay rises in times of economic hardship and job cuts, but Tim Cook is bucking the trend. The Apple boss will receive around 40% less in 2023 compared to what he was paid last year, and the decision partly comes from Cook's own recommendation. That doesn't mean he'll be searching for discount coupons in newspapers: Cook is still likely to earn more than $49 million this year.
The final Windows 7 and 8 patch is here, adding secure boot to Windows 7 (kind of)
What just happened? Judgment day for Windows 7 and 8 has finally arrived. While we've known this was coming for a while, Microsoft had a final surprise for Windows 7 users: anyone still needing critical security updates for these operating systems can rely on 0patch for another two years. Microsoft...
Microsoft and Activision will miss their contractual merger deadline
In brief: Microsoft has had an uphill battle in trying to buy out Activision. Never have I seen two companies that actually want to merge get so many roadblocks thrown in their path. The latest is a scheduling snafu that puts the FTC's hearing on the matter past the agreed closure deadline creating a breach of contract situation.
TSMC may cut 3nm wafer prices to entice AMD, Nvidia, others
TL;DR: TMSC may reverse its decision to charge more for its most advanced silicon wafers. As the company faces an early 2023 revenue dip, it may try to lure more chip manufacturers onto its latest node processes with more aggressive pricing. Sources have told MyDrivers that TSMC could lower the...
Logitech sales slide mirrors PC shipment slump
In brief: Logitech has shared preliminary financial results for the holiday quarter that more or less mirror the broader PC market, and it's not great news for investors. For the quarter ending December 31, 2022, Logitech logged preliminary net sales of between $1.26 billion and $1.27 billion. That is down between 22 and 23 percent in US dollars compared to the same period a year earlier.
AMD patches botched firmware that disabled cores on Ryzen 5 7600X
What just happened? Every so often, AMD releases a new update to the AGESA firmware that improves performance, increases stability, adds additional CPU support, and so on for AMD motherboards. Typically, these updates go off without a hitch and work flawlessly. Unfortunately, the latest AGESA software update was anything but flawless.
Intel video shows upcoming Raptor Lake CPU hitting 6GHz out of the box
What just happened? Intel has given a demo of the Raptor Lake CPU that it confirmed in September can hit 6GHz straight out of the box. The company said it still can't reveal the official name of the processor, though we're pretty certain this will be the Core i9-13900KS. Speaking...
This $200 VR muzzle lets you strap a second bulky device to your head
WTF?! Every year, CES has at least one off-the-wall concept that never gets off the ground. We may have found this year's winner with a microphone that straps to your mouth like a muzzle. Enter the age of the cyber dork. Virtual reality accessory startup Shiftfall unveiled a unique microphone...
Epson's FastFoto scanner makes short work of digitizing prints
Editor's take: I've inherited several albums and boxes of loose family photos over the years. They're nestled out of harm's way in my safe alongside other important documents and keepsakes but at some point, I want to digitize them for the sake of preservation and easier referencing. PCMag recently took a look at a scanner that could meet my needs, but I'm not sure I want to shell out for the cost of admission.
New Razer soundbar uses AI-based head-tracking to beam audio directly to your ears
WTF?! Neural network AI is seeing various implementations these days: text generation, image reconstruction, facial recognition, legal defense, and more. Razer thinks AI can solve a fundamental cost-quality compromise between soundbars and surround sound systems. Its latest audio product combines multiple cutting-edge technologies to provide immersive sound in an unobtrusive package.
Meta is ending support for the original Oculus Quest VR
What just happened? Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is an incredibly popular device among fans of virtual reality, having sat atop the Steam survey's VR headset chart for many months. Now, Facebook's parent company has revealed it is calling time on the predecessor, the original Oculus Quest VR, which will stop receiving new software updates and can no longer use certain social features.
HDMI licensing administrator says the obscure HDMI Alt Mode specs are dead
Why it matters: HDMI Alt Mode was designed to provide an efficient and flexible bridge between two different connection technologies. But HDMI Alt Mode promises never came to fruition, and the potential standard is now essentially dead, as officially confirmed by HDMI LA. According to Notebookcheck, which spoke with HDMI...
Researchers have created a new and potentially dangerous encryption-breaking quantum algorithm
In a nutshell: Researchers at China's Tsinghua University believe they have discovered a quantum-based algorithm capable of breaking today's most complex encryption standards. The team claims that the algorithm can be run using currently available quantum technologies, too. If true, the lifespan of today's encryption could be drastically reduced to nothing in a handful of years.
