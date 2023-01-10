ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Russia looks to crack down on its oil discount as plunging revenues blow up budget deficit

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJALs_0k9ntXvO00
Russian President Vladimir Putin. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images
  • Russia plans to monitor international crude oil prices to limit barrel discounts.
  • The move is aimed at combating the price cap from the G7 and European Union.
  • The Kremlin's federal budget deficit exploded in December due to restrictions on Russian oil.

Russia plans to crack down on discounts for its oil as plunging export revenues blow up the Kremlin's budget deficit.

Moscow plans to monitor international crude oil prices and use the data to better stave off any discounts for its oil that emerge on global markets, the energy ministry said, according to Bloomberg.

Monitoring regulations are coming soon, and any measures meant to counteract the West's price cap will be based on market principles, the ministry added.

That comes as Russia's main oil product, Urals grade, is trading way below the G7's $60 price cap, as the heavily sanctioned nation only has a handful of buyers to keep up its crude oil trade.

Those customers have also been able to score steeper discounts on oil as Russia struggles to replace European oil sales since an EU embargo went into effect on December 5. Russia had sold oil below the price cap to India.

Russia has already suggested creating a price floor for its crude as a counter measure, and traders have criticized the Kremlin for potentially further destabilizing the global energy market on the brink of a steep increase in demand as China unwinds from lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is dealing with a massive budget deficit due to the price cap effort, and the gap reached a record 3.9 trillion rubles, equivalent to $56 billion, in December alone. The full-year deficit reached 3.3 trillion rubles.

The nation's oil export revenue fell $15 million in the last week of 2022, and if prices for Russian oil stay at December levels, then revenues will fall by about 2.4 trillion rubles, according to Bloomberg data.

For now, Russia has labeled the price cap as "illegal" and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in December that Moscow could cut oil production by as much as 700,000 barrels per day in response.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy