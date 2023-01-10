ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Writer-Director Aisha Porter-Christie Signs With CAA

By Lynette Rice
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Porter-Christie has signed with CAA for representation.

Porter-Christie is a writer and director who is currently a consulting producer on Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again .

Previously, she was a co-executive producer on The Boys spinoff Gen V and a supervising producer on Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec ’s The Girls on the Bus.

Porter-Christie is currently writing Clifton for Peacock, a pitch she sold based on the book Running Out of Time , with My So-Called Company producing.

In features, she did a rewrite of On the 1-5 for Warner Bros., with 21 Laps producing, as well as the horror feature Bagman for Temple Hill and Lionsgate.

Porter-Christie spent her childhood in rural Jamaica, and her award-winning short films have screened at festivals worldwide including the Pan African Film Festival, Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, the Bahamas International Film Festival, the Vancouver Asian Film Festival and the Madrid International Film Festival.

She continues to be represented by Good Fear Content.

