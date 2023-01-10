ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

“Too Many Shows”: AMC Networks Content Chief Dan McDermott Addresses Challenges After Cancellations

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAEDB_0k9ntRd200

After AMC Networks axed a swathe of new content including Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and second seasons of Pantheon, Moonhaven and 61 st Street , Dan McDermott addressed the challenges facing the television business.

McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, admitted the cost-cutting, which included around $400M in content savings as part of a one-time write-down, had been a “difficult but important process”.

“As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is experiencing an unrivaled period of reflection and correction. Factors including rising inflation, challenging ad market, too many shows, and an over reliance on streaming metrics that don’t necessarily deliver profitability, have caused most content companies, including ourselves, to take stock and recalibrate their forward path,” he said.

McDermott was speaking at AMC’s TCA press tour day, where it was highlighting new series including Bob Odenkirk-fronted Lucky Man, The Walking Dead: Dead City and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

“At AMC, we’ve taken critical steps so that going forward, we’re optimally positioned as a lean, progressive, forward facing organization, poised to take advantage of the myriad opportunities in the marketplace,” he added. “We will continue to do what we do best, work with immensely talented creatives to make shows and build franchises that fans love and make a focal point of their lives.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Singer, Songwriter, Daughter Of Elvis Was 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the sole child of rock icon Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, whose strong resemblance to her father was just one of the legacies she carried, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day. She was 54. Her death was confirmed by her mother Priscilla, who released a statement to the Associated Press. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter "Is Receiving The Best Care", Asks For Prayers – Update Related Story Tatjana Patitz Dies: Supermodel Appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Shocking Death Mourned In Online Outpouring Of Grief

Friends, fans, and colleagues mourned the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, who died today at age 54 after a day-long struggle with heart problems. The singer crammed a whole lot of living into her brief time. She boldly developed her own career in the music business, knowing that she would always be shadowed by her famous father. She also engaged in extensive humanitarian work through the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. A few of the early reactions: ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE...
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TV Fanatic

Fear the Walking Dead to End With Truncated Eighth Season

Fear the Walking Dead is coming to an end at AMC. Just months after its mothership show ended its 11-season run comes news that the spinoff will conclude with its upcoming eighth season. Even more surprising is that only 12 episodes have been ordered for the final season, it was...
CNET

2023 Best TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

There's never been so much TV, and 2023 has plenty of shows to look forward to. We'll be on the edge of our seats as a bunch of favorite television and streaming shows return and tons of intriguing new stories hit our screens. Among the familiar faces, the Succession family...
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023

It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Hasbro faces a potential lawsuit over DnD as viewers grow increasingly convinced Dwayne Johnson was in ‘The Way of Water’

Dwayne Johnson has starred in more than 60 film and television projects over the years, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get confused. The wrestler turned actor has dipped his toes into a number of high-profile franchises, but Avatar isn’t one of them. Despite this fact, a number of viewers are convinced the star had a cameo in the latest Avatar release, and they won’t be easily persuaded otherwise.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Deadline

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Rolling Stone

Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event

Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Deadline

Taiwanese Actor Kai Ko Suffers Serious Face Injury On The Set Of Netflix’s ‘Agent From Above’

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko is said to be recovering after being struck by a camera drone on the set of Agent From Above, Netflix’s upcoming Chinese-language series. Ko’s agent told Taiwan’s local United Daily News that the actor suffered “serious facial disfigurement,” and his wound required 20 to 30 stitches. Ko is “recuperating and actively treating” his injury with the hope of returning to work “as soon as possible,” his agent added. The accident happened on December 27 on the Agent From Above set. The show is produced by Singapore’s mm2 Entertainment and Taiwan’s Good Films Production. A spokesperson for the production team...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital; Her Mother Priscilla Presley Says Her Daughter “Is Receiving The Best Care”, Asks For Prayers – Update

UPDATED: Lisa Marie Presley died late Thursday at age 54. Read the obituary here.UPDATED, 3:30 PM: Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is asking for prayers for her daughter after she was rushed to Los Angeles-area hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” Priscilla tweeted, adding “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.” Lisa Marie’s hospitalization comes just two days after she attended the Golden...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Homelessness State Of Emergency Declaration In L.A. Confirmed By Board Of Supervisors; Mayor Promises An “Urgent & Strategic Approach” – Update

UPDATED, 4:10 PM: The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday followed Mayor Karen Bass and the City Council in approving a declaration of emergency over the local homelessness situation. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: Lead with urgency and transparency to address the homelessness crisis in every neighborhood,” Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said in a statement following the vote.” The board last month approved a motion calling on its staff to work arm-in-arm with Los Angeles city officials to address homelessness and assist in any way possible to implement Bass’ emergency...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Ben Masters Dies: ‘Passions’ Soap Star Was 75

Ben Masters, the actor best known for his role as Julian Crane on the old NBC soap Passions, died January 11 at the Eisenhower Medical Center in Palm Springs. He was 75. Masters battled dementia for several years and succumbed to Covid. His biggest role was also his last — portraying the rich and powerful Julian from 1999 to 2008 on the NBC sudser. Born on May 6, 1947, in Corvallis, OR, Masters graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.A. degree in theater in 1969. He moved to New York City, where he starred in on and off-Broadway productions such...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry Tells Stephen Colbert That British Press Accounts Of Afghanistan Kill Count Are “A Dangerous Lie”

In his latest stop on the Spare book tour, Prince Harry appeared with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last night and addressed the controversial inclusion in his new memoir of the number of his kills while serving in the British Army during the war against Afghanistan. “I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame,” the Duke of Sussex said,...
Deadline

Deadline

154K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy