Man hit by train near Busch Blvd. in Tampa

Tampa Police said one man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a train late Tuesday morning.

According to Tampa Police, early reports said the man had been laying near the tracks east of the intersection of Busch Blvd. and North Blvd. when he was hit. Police said the man was taken to a nearby hospital with "serious injuries."

CSX Police are on their way to the scene, Tampa Police said.

There are no road closures in the area due to the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be published as they become available.