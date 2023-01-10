ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Survey shows parents favor earlier start to school year

By Kim Grizzard Staff Writer
The head of a local educators’ association and a majority of parents surveyed would like to see the next school year start earlier than current state law allows.

Pitt County Association of Educators President Mario Blanchard told the Board of Education on Monday that he would support a calendar that would start the next school year on Aug. 16 and conclude before the end of May.

“As a high school teacher and a parent of a student taking Advanced Placement classes, it doesn’t make any sense for the school year to end in the middle of June,” Blanchard said.

The school calendar was not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, and no action was taken. Blanchard, a math teacher at J.H. Rose High School, made his remarks during a portion of the meeting reserved for public expression, and board members made no comment.

In an interview following the meeting, Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that the vast majority of people surveyed about the 2023-24 school calendar favored an earlier start. He said that about 90 percent of 3,500 respondents said they preferred to start school on Aug. 16 rather than Aug. 28.

At issue is a state law enacted in 2005 and amended in 2012 that requires traditional public schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Lenker told the board in November that the district has pushed for an earlier school calendar for several years in order to allow students to complete the first semester before Christmas break. He said the change also would align Pitt County Schools with Pitt Community College to benefit high school students taking courses at both.

Both Pitt County Schools’ early college high schools begin their school years in early August to align with the academic calendars of East Carolina University and PCC. Previous attempts to get a waiver from the state that would allow the district to begin traditional schools earlier have been denied.

On Monday, Blanchard said that exams are a primary reason the calendar needs to be changed. High school students, who returned to classes Jan. 4 after winter break, will have exams later this month before beginning the spring semester Jan. 24.

“I’m sure I’m not the only high school teacher that struggles to get students to refocus after being out of school for two weeks,” he said, adding that having a later start to spring semester is unfair to students taking AP classes, who must take those exams in early May.

“Students taking AP classes in the spring semester will have less prep time because those AP test dates are not flexible,” Blanchard said. “That doesn’t make any sense, and it shortchanges our children.”

He said many favoring the current calendar system cite economic reasons rather than academic ones. While making a change this year would mean a shorter summer break, Blanchard said, that would be a small price to pay.

“I’m not asking for anybody to break the law, but if you could do whatever you can do to try to encourage the powers that be to try to do the right thing for our kids, that would be great,” he said.

Lenker said the board will review results of the survey at an upcoming work session. If the board favors an earlier start to school, he said, the district will try to work through the local legislative delegation to obtain a waiver from the state.

“We support the academic nature of that as well,” he said. “That would actually be better for the kids.”

Lenker said other school districts also favor the change.

“I know a few districts have already voted to change and start early,” he said. “Union County just passed theirs. I know lots of counties have done it and even more are doing it now this year (for 2023-24).”

Also Monday, the board:

Recognized Chicod students for receiving awards in two contests. Mia Wallace won first place in the Professional Educators of North Carolina Young Artist Competition. Students Kason Moore, Emma Boyd and Ceil Williams were named winners in the National Association of Counties “I Love My County Because...” Art Contest. Student Taylor Smithson, Hanna Hardison, Olivia Rosenberger and Yesenia Gomez-Solis received honorable mentions in the competition. Kathryn Bello is the school’s art teacher.Honored Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Alice F. Keene and Associate Director Jennifer Lanier-Coward for their commitment to recreation, wellness and human performance in their community.Acknowledged Seth Brown, director of Educator Support and Leadership Development, and Thomas R. Feller Jr., director of Continuous Improvement and Professional Learning, for a recent nationally published article. Titled “The Habits of Self-Directed Learners,” it was published in the November 2022 edition of Educational Leadership. The article highlighted the efforts of four Pitt County Schools teachers: Kara Snyder of G.R. Whitfield, Jennifer Sumerlin and Brittany O’Neal of Chicod and Jennifer Attardi of Innovation Early College High School.Recognized Carol Rankin, administrative assistant to the board and the superintendent, for being named a continued graduate by the North Carolina School Boards Association. Rankin has earned the distinction of having more than 500 cumulative hours of professional development training.Acknowledged the Pitt County Schools finance department for receiving the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.Honored Gregg Green, owner of Great Harvest Bread Co., as this month’s PCS Community Partner. “Gregg is a tremendous leader in the community. He gives back so much,” said Pitt County Educational Foundation Director Beth Ulffers, who serves as director of outreach and public relations for Pitt County Schools. She said Green’s efforts contributed to new playground equipment at Lakeforest Elementary School and that his business also generates money for the PCS Educational Foundation by making the foundation its charity of the month each November.

