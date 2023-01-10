ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Skinamarink’ Review: A Micro-Budget Horror Sensation that Feels like ‘Home Alone’ in Hell

By David Ehrlich
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Or a creepypasta remake of “Home Alone” steeped in the ineffable fear a young child would feel if the rest of their family abandoned them in the middle of the night. Or a slow cinema version of “Paranormal Activity” that ditched jump-scares for pervasive dread, maintaining the disembodied camerawork of a found footage film while inverting the formula to show a domestic possession from the house’s POV.

A micro-budget phenomenon that leveraged a fortuitous leak into the kind of buzz that an indie film can’t buy, Kyle Edward Ball’s deeply unnerving “ Skinamarink ” might be too indebted to YouTube horror trends to feel like a sui generis genre-changer, but this is still the sort of movie so committed to its own strange language that it’s best translated through references to more familiar work. If the final product amounts to a fucked-up tone poem rather than a full-cooked meal — an inscrutable, 100-minute nightmare that proves its own concept at the expense of developing it further — that uncompromised sense of experimentation also helps to demonstrate how vital horror movies can be at a time when the rest of the film world is too scared to try anything new.

Set in 1995, “Skinamarink” is technically about two little kids — 4-year-old Kyle and his 6-year-old sister Kaylee — who wake up in the middle of the night to find that their dad is missing, their mom is… also not there (“I don’t want to talk about mom,” Kaylee says), and strange noises are coming from the second floor of the non-descript Edmonton house where they live. Making things even more unsettling: All of the doors and windows to the outside world are gone, the TV is set to a menacing loop of public domain cartoons from the 1930s (which double as the movie’s primary light source), and the toilet keeps glitching out of existence (if the video game “Control” is ever adapted into a film, Ball should be the producers’ first call). There’s a naked Barbie doll stuck to the ceiling, and sometimes a strange voice beckons Kaylee to follow it to her parents’ room upstairs. It wants to play.

That may sound like a run-of-the-mill horror premise, but cinema has always been more a matter of “how” than “what,” and the opening shots of “Skinamarink” immediately make it clear that Kyle and Kaylee’s home is a long way from Blumhouse. Any clarity beyond that is hard to come by: Shot on a Sony FX6 and “gritted to within an inch of its life,” Ball’s $16,000 debut is a sea of fuzz so dark and dense with secrets that the texture of the image itself becomes the film’s greatest source of tension, as well as its primary subject. Every shot is a veritable sandstorm of digital grain, soundtracked to a steady analog hiss and swirling around itself until static backdrops flicker into Rorschach-like terrors and something as banal as the dark spot on a bedroom wall starts to seem like a portal directly into hell; the harder you squint, the scarier it gets.

That’s a neat trick in a movie that could use another one. While “Skinamarink” is rather devious for how it lulls viewers into an uneasy stupor — Ball’s esoteric design and go-nowhere pace lower your guard just long enough for him to slip a couple of insidious jolts past your defenses — the film’s somnambulant rhythms soon become as static as its backdrops, and long stretches of naked ambiance separate the spine-tingling setpieces. A certain amount of boredom works to the film’s advantage, but Kyle and Kaylee’s implied neglect curdles into something more posed than sad when left alone for several minutes on end. Heartbreaking as it is to watch a 4-year-old try and make sense of his own Twilight Zone-like abandonment (particularly because “Skinamarink” lets its scared and confused little kids act like scared and confused little kids), that ache starts to fade whenever Kyle and Kaylee feel as carefully arranged as the toy blocks that someone — or something — has scattered all over the floor.

Of course, it’s no accident that the children are so obliquely framed. Like phantoms caught between worlds, they’re never even seen in full. Instead, Ball cuts them up into a haphazard series of isolated limbs, with a typical shot framing Kyle’s legs from the knees down as he stands at the edge of the room in conversation with some unseen force. The kids’ whispered dialogue is similarly disembodied, with hard-coded subtitles lending a sense of supernatural danger to even the simplest lines (not that “Skinamarink” has any other kind). “We should be quiet,” Kaylee gurgles after seeing a chair on the ceiling, the calm in her voice reflecting the matter-of-fact mix of fear and “maybe this is just how things are?” confusion that children feel every time their parents do something they don’t understand.

With Kyle and Kaylee off-screen for so much of the film (much of it framed at the height of a pillow shot), it’s only a matter of time before the camera seems to adopt the children’s POV and the haunted corners of their parents’ house start to feel like genre-inflected evocations of what we all once expected to find in the dark. Sure there’s a tiny smidgeon of lore here, in addition to some late-game imagery that would do the Blair Witch — and/or Panos Cosmatos — proud, but “Skinamarink” is ultimately less effective as a grounded horror movie about kids confronting an unseen supernatural force than it is as a supernatural horror movie about kids confronting the real world as only they can. It’s the opposite of “elevated horror,” whatever that means; it’s two feet above the carpet and deathly allergic to metaphor. It’s a “Backrooms” twist on being 4 years old, sensing that something is terribly wrong, and trying to convince yourself that you’re still safe under the sheets in the soft light of the TV glow. It’s a feeling that some houses never let you escape.

Grade: B

IFC Midnight will release “Skinamarink” in theaters on Friday, January 13. It will be available to stream on Shudder on February 2.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Rips Golden Globes During Open Monologue: ‘I’m Here Because I’m Black’

The return of the Golden Globes after a yearlong hiatus was always destined to be a slightly awkward affair. While plenty of award shows had to skip a year due to pandemic-related concerns, the Globes were banished from the NBC airwaves last year due to concerns about racism in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). While the organization eventually expanded its membership to create a more diverse voter base, the Globes continued to appear in headlines for the controversial decision to turn the event into a for-profit entity. It would have been difficult for any host to gloss over the two...
IndieWire

Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise Over Scientology: Let’s Swap Your Returned Golden Globes for Shelly Miscavige

From the moment he stepped on stage to host the 80th Golden Globe awards, Jerrod Carmichael never shied away from making his audience uncomfortable. His opening monologue skewered the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its diversity struggles that led to the award show being cancelled in 2021, and he got honest about his initial hesitancy to take the hosting job. “I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” he said. “Do with that what you will.” But his sharpest dig of the night was aimed at somebody who wasn’t even...
IndieWire

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene

If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
NME

15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023

New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
GEORGIA STATE
ComicBook

One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder

In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Decider.com

‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”

General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
ComicBook

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
wegotthiscovered.com

A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat

Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
theplaylist.net

‘M3GAN’ Writer Claims “Unrated Version” Is Coming & Is Happy Studios Are Looking Beyond “Elevated Horror”

Over the weekend, “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued to dominate the global box office. However, if you want to look at the theatrical discourse, all anyone could talk about was “M3GAN.” The dancing, killer AI-enhanced robot film was all over social media, with people talking about how silly it is, how it’s surprisingly well-written, and how they wished it was a bit gorier. You see, Universal decided to market this film towards a younger demographic, and in doing so, reduced the rating to PG-13, which left “M3GAN” without the abundance of gore and violence that some horror fans were hoping for. Well, fear not, “M3GAN” stans, your wish might be coming true.
ComicBook

Cult 1980s Slasher Movie Getting Sequel Almost 40 Years Later

Almost 40 years after the 1984 release of the original, The Mutilator is getting a sequel in 2023. Surprisingly, writer/director Buddy Cooper is still at the helm after all this time, and he's bringing actors from the original back in a Wes Craven's New Nightmare-style meta horror exploration. In the film, The Mutilator is apparently a movie, but when someone decides to make a remake, real-world murders start up.
maddwolf.com

Fright Club: Best Horror Movies of 2022

What a great year! So many horror films were both wonderful and huge box office successes, including Scream, Smile, The Black Phone and Barbarian. Shudder hit another year out of the park with Good Madam, The Innocents, Speak No Evil, Slapface, Satan‘s Slaves: Communion, Mandrake, A Wounded Fawn and more. Plus the underseen and magnificent indies Men, You Won’t Be Alone, and Soft and Quiet still demand to be seen.
People

Allison Williams Says She Was Called 'Delusional' for Predicting Get Out Oscar Love: I Was 'Right'

Allison Williams recalls to Entertainment Weekly how she knew her movie Get Out was Oscar material but was called "delusional" by her publicist Get Out was destined for Oscar glory — and Allison Williams knew it from the get-go. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly surrounding her new film M3GAN, the actress recalled telling her publicist before she left to film the 2017 Jordan Peele thriller that she believed Get Out "would be nominated for Oscars." "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo...
epicstream.com

Is Evil Dead Rise a Reboot or a Sequel?

A brand-new Evil Dead movie will be tearing its way into theaters this year, titled Evil Dead Rise (2023). It's the fifth movie in the Evil Dead franchise, but the brand-new trailer doesn't offer any clue as to whether or not it's connected to any of the previous movies. So, is Evil Dead Rise a reboot or a sequel?
Rolling Stone

Inside ‘Skinamarink’: The $15,000 Horror Movie That’s Captivated TikTok

The cardinal rule of bedtime is simple: Don’t look under the bed. Everybody knows this. Amoebas know this. Yet Kaylee, one of the two young kids in Kyle Edward Ball’s low-budget Canadian horror flick Skinamarink, does it anyway. Worse, she does so after a voice in the dark instructs her to. A voice in the dark! This is after her father seems to disappear from their house, leaving her and her brother, Kevin, alone to face the shadows. It’s after a sleepwalking incident apparently leaves her injured. It’s after the windows and doors of the house seem to disappear,...
The Independent

Skinamarink: The experimental horror being called the ‘scariest film ever made’

Horror fans have a new contender for “scariest film ever” on their hands.Each new year sees the release of a bunch of buzzy new titles hoping to be met with acclaim and approval from fans of the genre.In the last five years, films that generated word-of-mouth excitement ahead of being unveiled included Ari Aster’s Hereditary, Dashcam in 2021 and, last year, Terrifier 2.Now, you can add Skinamarink to that list. The film, an independent release from Canadian director Kyle Edward Ball that cost just $15,000 (£12,000) to make, is currently making waves on the horror scene.To fully explain the...
IndieWire

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in Midseason Premiere — Watch

As the lead of Shonda Rhimes’ medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been through a lot: The death of her mother from Alzheimer’s, being held at gunpoint, miscarriages, getting stranded in the woods for days after a plane crash that killed her sister, watching her husband dying in a car crash, nearly dying from COVID, and more and more tragedies than one can reasonably list. Now, the character is (hopefully) moving on to greener, less traumatic pastures in the midseason premiere “I’ll Follow the Sun,” which sees her leave hospital/deathtrap Grey Sloan Memorial after 19 seasons. A teaser...
Deadline

Shudder Debuts ‘Sorry About The Demon’ Trailer; ‘You Can Live Forever’, ‘Falling Higher: The Story Of Ampage’, ‘They Wait In The Dark’ Acquisitions – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has an exclusive trailer and poster for the horror-comedy Sorry About the Demon, written and directed by Emily Hagins (V/H/S), which is slated to premiere on Shudder on January 19. The film world premiering at FrightFest 2022 follows the brokenhearted Will (Jon Michael Simpson), who after being dumped by his girlfriend Amy (Paige Evans), is offered a massive house at a very low rent. The catch is that the restless spirit haunting the place needs a human sacrifice and the prior owners must find one or else their young daughter is toast. So, Will must figure out how to...
KANSAS STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy