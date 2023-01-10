ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WAND TV

Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation

ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Pritzker says gun law will be enforced

As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Some Illinois sheriffs say they won't enforce new assault-style weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – This week, sheriffs across Illinois announced that they will not enforce the new law, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act, banning assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.In nearly identical statements, sheriffs in DeKalb, Kankakee, McHenry, and LaSalle counties said they swore to protect residents' constitutional rights when they took their jobs. They claim the new law violates the Second Amendment.In response, Gov. JB Pritzker said "The assault weapons ban is the law of Illinois."He went on to say, "Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when. We're confident that this law will hold up to any further legal challenges."
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?

Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill

A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings

Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlsam.com

Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?

A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
ILLINOIS STATE
920wmok.com

Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and other Illinois Sheriffs Release Statement Regarding HB 5471 – Protect Illinois Communities Act

On Wednesday afternoon Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and several other Sheriffs in the state released a statement regarding HB 5471 – the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Illinois Senate approved the act on Monday – banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation

(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

