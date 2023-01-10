Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
Pritzker says gun law will be enforced
As Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill banning assault style weapons this week, some Republicans are claiming they won’t comply with the law. Former Republican Gubernatorial candidate Senator Darren Bailey says he won’t, and House Republicans echoed the similar feelings on the state house floor. Pritzker says...
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the […]
Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons
Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Some Illinois sheriffs say they won't enforce new assault-style weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – This week, sheriffs across Illinois announced that they will not enforce the new law, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act, banning assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.In nearly identical statements, sheriffs in DeKalb, Kankakee, McHenry, and LaSalle counties said they swore to protect residents' constitutional rights when they took their jobs. They claim the new law violates the Second Amendment.In response, Gov. JB Pritzker said "The assault weapons ban is the law of Illinois."He went on to say, "Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when. We're confident that this law will hold up to any further legal challenges."
Illinois Bans Assault-Style Weapons In Gun Safety Win
The assault weapons ban comes less than a year after a deadly shooting massacre at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
Pretrial Fairness Act comes to unexpected halt as Illinois passes more criminal justice reform legislation
Content warning: This article contains mentions of child sexual assault. Illinois was set to be the first state to eliminate cash bail at the start of this year, but a December circuit court ruling halted the reform. The Pretrial Fairness Act would allow defendants to be released as they await...
Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, version likely to be signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening. The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns to be registered with […]
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
There was a run on guns before Illinois governor signed assault weapons ban: store owner
The owner of a west suburban gun shop says he saw a surge of customers before Gov. Pritzker signed legislation banning assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Illinois.
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism
The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
Illinois House approves solar and wind energy bill
A bill that would restrict county and township control over where solar and wind energy facilities are located has now cleared the Illinois House and Senate. The Illinois House voted along party lines to approve the bill on Tuesday. The bill requires to counties and townships to comply with state-set setbacks for solar and wind facilities.
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and other Illinois Sheriffs Release Statement Regarding HB 5471 – Protect Illinois Communities Act
On Wednesday afternoon Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor and several other Sheriffs in the state released a statement regarding HB 5471 – the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The Illinois Senate approved the act on Monday – banning the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in Illinois, effective immediately.
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
