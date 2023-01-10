The Book of Desire by Meena Kandasamy (Galley Beggar, £14.99) A translation of the third part of the Tirukkural, one of the earliest works of Tamil poetry. As Kandasamy explains, Tamil poetry has long been sidelined within Indian culture, with the explicit content of The Book of Desire attracting much moralising censorship down the centuries. The text bristles with electrifying encounters, dramas of social shame and separation, and solitary longing (“I swim the rough seas / of sexual desire, I see / no shore – in the dead / of night, I am alone”). The poem’s treatment of caste in a Brahmin world (“all lives are equal by birth”) is also bold. Kandasamy’s pellucid translation is a radically decolonising and feminist gesture, and an important moment for Tamil poetry in English.

