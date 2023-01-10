Projects for the Lamar Light Plant for 2023 were reviewed by Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh during the Utility Boards first meeting for the new year on January 10th. He said the 4kv substation equipment will continue to be upgraded as well as upgrades to the plant’s SCADA system master radio and 4kv distribution circuit protection relays. The plant is also moving ahead with the advanced material infrastructure (AMI) system with plans to install 607 smart meters this year. To date, 4,227 meters have been installed.

LAMAR, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO