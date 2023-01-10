Read full article on original website
City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report – November 2022
There was a 6.64% gain in City Sales tax revenue reported for a $21,969 increase over the 2021 report for a total of $352,667 for 2022 and $330,697 for 2021. Use Tax collections were off 32.35% for a drop of $12,104. Total Sales and Use tax collections for this period were up 2.15% for a modest gain of $7,971 over the previous November.
Lamar Utility Board Continues New Meter Installations
Projects for the Lamar Light Plant for 2023 were reviewed by Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh during the Utility Boards first meeting for the new year on January 10th. He said the 4kv substation equipment will continue to be upgraded as well as upgrades to the plant’s SCADA system master radio and 4kv distribution circuit protection relays. The plant is also moving ahead with the advanced material infrastructure (AMI) system with plans to install 607 smart meters this year. To date, 4,227 meters have been installed.
