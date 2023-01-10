Read full article on original website
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished
It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
Aviation International News
Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip
Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
China's exports seen cooling further in December on weak global demand, COVID woes- Reuters poll
BEIJING Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's export and imports are expected to have continued to struggle over December, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country disrupting production lines and waning demand both at home and abroad, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
CNBC
Currency experts are turning bullish on the euro as Europe looks to hold off a recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Rebound in U.S. stocks faces earnings test
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A tentative bounce in U.S. stocks is about to face a key test, as companies get set to report fourth-quarter results amid worries over a potential recession in 2023.
Auto sales are falling — but profits are surging. Welcome to the new normal
The US auto industry just posted its worst sales in more than a decade — but that's not necessarily a bad sign for the sector.
Fast Retailing’s Q1 Net Drops While Sales Climb
TOKYO — Fast Retailing reported a decline in net profit of more than 9 percent for the first three months of its fiscal year. The Uniqlo parent blamed the decrease on pandemic-related restrictions in China, as well as a weaker yen. For the quarter ending Nov. 30, Fast Retailing’s net profit contracted by 9.1 percent year-on-year to 85 billion yen. More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 Operating profit for the period also declined, coming in 2 percent lower than the same period in the previous year, at 117...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Active Adult’s Mounting Momentum
NIC MAP Vision launches data initiative to track hottest subsector of seniors housing, bolstering transparency for investors. Active adult is the talk of the town in the seniors housing industry. The sector, which caters to the 55-plus crowd that leads an active lifestyle and embraces fun and fitness, resembles traditional multifamily properties in two important ways: Active adult doesn’t offer the extra layer of services associated with standard seniors housing or the medical aspects of skilled nursing.
Conagra CEO expects double-digit inflation, easing protein costs
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N) Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday that he sees double-digit inflation in fiscal 2023, although protein costs are moderating.
WRAL News
China's 2022 auto sales rise 9.5% but growth weakening
BEIJING — China’s auto sales rose 9.5% last year as electric vehicle purchases nearly doubled, but demand in the global industry’s biggest market slumped in December, foreshadowing weaker growth this year, a trade group reported Thursday. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 23.6 million, according...
boatingindustry.com
Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats
Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
What Growth in US Wholesale Report Says About the Economy and Retail
Rising inventories suggest the economy is growing, but stock levels could leave some goods unsold even though more discounting to move merchandise could help lower inflationary pressures on consumers. The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said wholesale inventories rose 1.0 percent in November 2022 to $933.08 billion from October, which increased 0.6 percent on a revised basis. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, but not for price changes. Total inventories rose 20.9 percent from November 2021. November’s ratio of inventories to sales was 1.35 months, based on seasonally adjusted data versus 1.21 a year-ago. That means...
Marsha Vande Berg’s Sustainability Stars: With Norio Masuda, Senior Manager, Hitachi Ltd.
Adapting new climate disclosure regulations to Japanese business culture.
