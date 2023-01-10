ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels

DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The $12 trillion that vanished

It's one thing when Tesla's stock keeps tanking. Elon Musk, the inventory glut, EV demand faltering, blah, blah, blah. But Apple? The most successful company of the 21st century? Its shares slid to a new 52-week low again this morning, around $127. That's a 30% drop from the highs this year. The company is now worth barely over $2 trillion, down from $3 trillion at its January peak.
Aviation International News

Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip

Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
Autoblog

Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December

Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
WWD

Fast Retailing’s Q1 Net Drops While Sales Climb

TOKYO — Fast Retailing reported a decline in net profit of more than 9 percent for the first three months of its fiscal year. The Uniqlo parent blamed the decrease on pandemic-related restrictions in China, as well as a weaker yen. For the quarter ending Nov. 30, Fast Retailing’s net profit contracted by 9.1 percent year-on-year to 85 billion yen. More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 Operating profit for the period also declined, coming in 2 percent lower than the same period in the previous year, at 117...
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Active Adult’s Mounting Momentum

NIC MAP Vision launches data initiative to track hottest subsector of seniors housing, bolstering transparency for investors. Active adult is the talk of the town in the seniors housing industry. The sector, which caters to the 55-plus crowd that leads an active lifestyle and embraces fun and fitness, resembles traditional multifamily properties in two important ways: Active adult doesn’t offer the extra layer of services associated with standard seniors housing or the medical aspects of skilled nursing.
OHIO STATE
WRAL News

China's 2022 auto sales rise 9.5% but growth weakening

BEIJING — China’s auto sales rose 9.5% last year as electric vehicle purchases nearly doubled, but demand in the global industry’s biggest market slumped in December, foreshadowing weaker growth this year, a trade group reported Thursday. Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 23.6 million, according...
boatingindustry.com

Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats

Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

What Growth in US Wholesale Report Says About the Economy and Retail

Rising inventories suggest the economy is growing, but stock levels could leave some goods unsold even though more discounting to move merchandise could help lower inflationary pressures on consumers. The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said wholesale inventories rose 1.0 percent in November 2022 to $933.08 billion from October, which increased 0.6 percent on a revised basis. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, but not for price changes. Total inventories rose 20.9 percent from November 2021. November’s ratio of inventories to sales was 1.35 months, based on seasonally adjusted data versus 1.21 a year-ago. That means...

Comments / 0

Community Policy