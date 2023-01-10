TOKYO — Fast Retailing reported a decline in net profit of more than 9 percent for the first three months of its fiscal year. The Uniqlo parent blamed the decrease on pandemic-related restrictions in China, as well as a weaker yen. For the quarter ending Nov. 30, Fast Retailing’s net profit contracted by 9.1 percent year-on-year to 85 billion yen. More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 Operating profit for the period also declined, coming in 2 percent lower than the same period in the previous year, at 117...

18 HOURS AGO