Read full article on original website
Related
One Green Planet
Goodyear Demonstrates Tire That is Made From 90% Sustainable Materials
Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
TechCrunch
John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment
Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
boatingindustry.com
Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats
Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
US startups are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft
Node Air and JetX are teaming up to develop a new type of aircraft that combines the best of their respective technologies. This collaboration will connect Node Air's modular transportation system with JetX 's Vector Thrust Propulsion. The concept of modular aircraft is relatively new and has yet to be...
boatingindustry.com
SmartPlug expands support roster
To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
boatingindustry.com
Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40
Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
Meet Aircore Mobility: The next-gen axial flux propulsion and traction motor
Infinitum revealed its award-winning, next-generation axial flux propulsion and traction motor, Aircore Mobility. Aircore Mobility motor maximizes vehicle range, whether on land, in the air, or on the water, by delivering high power and torque density and operating with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load circumstances.
supplychain247.com
Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition
Kim Douglass, a Toyota Material Handling (TMH) associate, made history by becoming the first woman to ever place in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, earning a gold medal in the ‘Assembly’ category during the annual international competition held last month in Takahama, Japan. Douglass beat competitors from other Toyota group companies based in China, France, Italy and Sweden, as well as additional U.S. participants from The Raymond Corporation.
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
In the past, John Deere has made it difficult for owners to repair their equipment: any and all maintenance had to be done at the company's dedicated service centers using only authorized parts. The brand has now agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to allow US farmers (and independent repair shops) to fix their own equipment. Beyond basic access to parts, owners will also have access to official John Deere's diagnostics, manuals, tools and training; and equipment owners will be able to disable electronic locks, ensuring they can legally obtain repair resources needed to service their equipment. So if you’ve been considering buying a tractor – or learning more about John Deere Horicon Works – there’s never been a better time.
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
bicmagazine.com
MSA Safety celebrates grand opening of EMEA global business services center in Warsaw, Poland
MSA Safety Inc. marked the grand opening of its EMEA Global Business Services Center in Warsaw. Celebrated today with an official ribbon-cutting event, the company's newly designed business "hub" is located in the city-center and will centralize a wide range of business functions that support the company's international business goals. MSA Safety also operates a Global Business Services Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to support its Asia Pacific region.
cxmtoday.com
ToYou & Tabby Join Forces, Raising the Bar In CX & Online Delivery
Saudi Arabia’s delivery super app, ToYou, has joined forces with the shopping and payments app, Tabby, to launch ToYou Pay Later powered by Tabby. The innovative new service is set to catapult customer experience to new levels and open doors to untapped potential for a platform already on the ascendency.
salestechstar.com
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System
Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
ZDNet
Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work
The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
marinelink.com
Tech File: Repower After Layup at the Thai Marine Department
One of the new engines is lowered into the engine room. Image courtesy Cummins/Thai Marine Department. A well-built, modern vessel can be expected to outlive her original engines. The challenge for those representing the owners, is to choose new engines that match or exceed the capabilities of the original power. Consideration will be given to replicas of the original engines. However, availability and suitability may limit this.
Comments / 0