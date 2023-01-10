ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Green Planet

Goodyear Demonstrates Tire That is Made From 90% Sustainable Materials

Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
TechCrunch

John Deere will let farmers repair their own equipment

Over the weekend, Deere and Co. joined the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) in cosigning a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to open access to tools and repair information. “This is an issue that has been a priority for us for several years and has taken a lot of work...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepennyhoarder.com

Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent

Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
boatingindustry.com

Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats

Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
FLORIDA STATE
boatingindustry.com

SmartPlug expands support roster

To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
boatingindustry.com

Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40

Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
The Associated Press

Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
supplychain247.com

Toyota Material Handling’s Kim Douglass places with gold in global skills competition

Kim Douglass, a Toyota Material Handling (TMH) associate, made history by becoming the first woman to ever place in the Toyota Material Handling Group (TMHG) Global Skills Competition, earning a gold medal in the ‘Assembly’ category during the annual international competition held last month in Takahama, Japan. Douglass beat competitors from other Toyota group companies based in China, France, Italy and Sweden, as well as additional U.S. participants from The Raymond Corporation.
IOWA STATE
constructiontechnology.media

Cat invests in US battery specialist

Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

In the past, John Deere has made it difficult for owners to repair their equipment: any and all maintenance had to be done at the company's dedicated service centers using only authorized parts. The brand has now agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the American Farm Bureau Federation to allow US farmers (and independent repair shops) to fix their own equipment. Beyond basic access to parts, owners will also have access to official John Deere's diagnostics, manuals, tools and training; and equipment owners will be able to disable electronic locks, ensuring they can legally obtain repair resources needed to service their equipment. So if you’ve been considering buying a tractor – or learning more about John Deere Horicon Works – there’s never been a better time.
constructiontechnology.media

Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen

Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
bicmagazine.com

MSA Safety celebrates grand opening of EMEA global business services center in Warsaw, Poland

MSA Safety Inc. marked the grand opening of its EMEA Global Business Services Center in Warsaw. Celebrated today with an official ribbon-cutting event, the company's newly designed business "hub" is located in the city-center and will centralize a wide range of business functions that support the company's international business goals. MSA Safety also operates a Global Business Services Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to support its Asia Pacific region.
cxmtoday.com

ToYou & Tabby Join Forces, Raising the Bar In CX & Online Delivery

Saudi Arabia’s delivery super app, ToYou, has joined forces with the shopping and payments app, Tabby, to launch ToYou Pay Later powered by Tabby. The innovative new service is set to catapult customer experience to new levels and open doors to untapped potential for a platform already on the ascendency.
salestechstar.com

Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023

Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
salestechstar.com

Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions

Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
PYMNTS

Mercado Labs Adds PO Solution to Import Order Management System

Mercado Labs has added a purchase order (PO) solution to its import order management system. The new Mercado DNA is digital, networked and automated and provides a single platform to all the teams involved in the placement, management and fulfillment of an order, Mercado Labs said in a Wednesday (Jan. 11) press release.
ZDNet

Singapore firms need open, integrated tools in hybrid work

The shift to hybrid work requires Singapore businesses to reassess their operating model and identify requirements specific to their work environment. Policies should facilitate flexibility alongside productivity, while tools will need to be integrated to ensure seamless user experience. With hybrid work continuing to gain traction, organisations must adapt or...
marinelink.com

Tech File: Repower After Layup at the Thai Marine Department

One of the new engines is lowered into the engine room. Image courtesy Cummins/Thai Marine Department. A well-built, modern vessel can be expected to outlive her original engines. The challenge for those representing the owners, is to choose new engines that match or exceed the capabilities of the original power. Consideration will be given to replicas of the original engines. However, availability and suitability may limit this.

