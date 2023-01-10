Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Theresa Demas (October 26, 1942 – January 2, 2023)
Theresa (Teri) (Velikaneye) Demas, 80, passed away peacefully Monday, January 2, 2023 of natural causes in Saint Anthony, Idaho, where she resided the past two years at Homestead Assisted Living Center. No formal funeral will take place per Teri’s request. A family celebration of life will be held at a...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater Arrest Report: January 11 – January 12, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
First baby born in 2023 arrived on January 4, 2023
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The first baby born this year in Sweetwater County made her appearance on January 4, 2023. Chelsea and Justin Elenbaum of Green River welcomed a precious baby girl into the world on January 4th. Baby Alora was born at 9:35 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 13.3 ounces, and measured in at 20 inches. Alora is the youngest of 5, having two older brothers and sisters. Upon arrival, Alora was greeted with love and her parents were surprised with a thoughtful gift basket that the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary donated in honor of the first baby born in 2023.
sweetwaternow.com
Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj (November 14, 1928 – January 9, 2023)
Lorraine “Dena” Bogataj, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Bogataj was a resident of Rock Springs, for 65 years and former resident in Winton and Reliance, Wyoming. She was born November 14, 1928...
Wyoming Police Department Asking For Help In Identifying Vehicle
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in identifying a car, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post does not specify why police are trying to identifying the car. But it says the car is being sought in response to a call they...
sweetwaternow.com
Memorial Hospital Accepting Applications for Scholarships
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County graduating seniors will have until March 31 to apply for three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County college scholarship opportunities. The purpose of all three scholarships is to provide financial assistance to students who choose to pursue post-secondary education within the healthcare field. Sweetwater Memorial’s...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Police Department Warns Community of Puppy Scam
GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department officers are warning the community of a scam involving a Facebook sale ad for puppies. Officers met with an individual who reported a monetary loss of $200 after responding to a Facebook sale ad for puppies. It was reported the victim sent the deposit for a puppy, but was then blocked by the seller and never received the puppy. Officers attempted to contact the seller, but spoke to an individual claiming their Facebook account had been hacked and they were not selling puppies.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
sweetwaternow.com
Wright Appointed to Replace Mickelson on SCSD No. 1 Board
ROCK SPRINGS — Cole Wright will take the place of outgoing Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Trustee Max Mickelson who was elected Rock Springs Mayor in November. The SCSD No. 1 board voted unanimously to appoint Wright in a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. He served one month on the Board of Trustees back in December after John Bettolo stepped down from his seat at the end of his term.
sweetwaternow.com
RS Chamber Director Graduates from Institute for Organization Management
ROCK SPRINGS — Institute for Organization Management (IOM), the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, announced that Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee has graduated from the program and received the recognition of IOM. Lee received the recognition after completing 96 credit hours of...
sweetwaternow.com
Western Invites Public to Submit Chili Recipes for Annual Cook-Off
ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College is hosting its annual Homecoming Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday, February 4 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Western is looking for businesses and individuals to show off their chili making skills for the annual event. Both red and green chili are accepted for the competition. Those wishing to participate should submit their registration form to Western by Friday, January 27.
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Time to Register for Rock Springs Little League Baseball!
Saturday, February 11th 10am-12pm Recreation Center Meeting Room Top Floor. We are always looking for coaches and volunteers to help make our season successful!. Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.
wyo4news.com
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
Comments / 0