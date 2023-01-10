Read full article on original website
Nautical Ventures partners with electric boat manufacturer X-Shore Boats
Swedish boat builder, X-Shore Boats, whose groundbreaking innovations within the marine industry has also captured the attention, and the business, from Florida based Nautical Ventures Group. Nautical Ventures is no stranger to the electric boat world having had an electric boat and yacht toy division since 2016. Playing off their...
Teakdecking Systems appoints directors of sales and marketing
Teakdecking Systems has announced the appointment of John Shinske as Director of Sales & Business Development, Europe and Anella Alcott as Director of Marketing. Canadian Shinske has been in the yachting industry for more than two decades. He started his career on the refit side, before becoming a Captain for five years. Once he returned shoreside, he founded one of Spain’s leading yacht agencies, before spending 4 years in the teak decking world. He then moved to a global yacht agency as COO, before taking the decision to return to TDS.
Freedom Boat Club again named on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List
Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has been recognized on the 2023 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, ranking sixth in the recreational business category and 218th overall. "We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of...
Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40
Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
SmartPlug expands support roster
To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
2023 Boat Buyers Guide: Center-Consoles
The center-console is unbeatable when it comes to effective big-water fishing. The basic concept emerged decades ago, providing 360 degrees of access to the rail, making the timeless design a natural for fishing. Today’s models are more advanced in construction and utility, representing the pinnacle of refinement and engineering.
Regulator 34: 2023 Boat Buyers Guide
In 1988, Regulator Marine set out to reinvent the deep-V center-console experience, and engineered what today it proudly calls the Legendary Ride. Tested against the challenging conditions of their native North Carolina Outer Banks, the tough sport-fishers—23 to 41 feet long and each built by hand—are known for superb fit-and-finish and a dry, comfortable ride.
2022 Boat of the Year: Sea-Doo Switch
Pontoon boats are notoriously hard to dock compared to other boat types, but Sea-Doo’s Switch solves that problem. Thanks to handlebar steering with thumb paddle controls, proprietary software and water-jet power, this pontoon spins, shifts and shuttles better than Danny MacAskill. The Switch also offers a unique layout. Maybe...
Portland Yacht Services acquires White Rock Outboard
White Rock Outboard has been acquired by Portland Yacht Services, a full-service boatyard in business for more than 40 years. White Rock Outboard (WRO) has served the Sebago Lake region since 1969 and will continue to provide sales and service for Maine's multi-season recreational activities at its current location. "We...
Fish Facts: What is the World’s Biggest Snapper?
Let’s start with the biggest snappers, as a group. That honor would fall to the three cuberas. (I know what you’re thinking, but that’s not the name of an old vaudeville act.) These are the African cubera (Lutjanus agennes, properly known as the African red snapper), the Atlantic cubera (L. cyanopterus), and the Pacific cubera (L. novemfasciatus) also called Pacific dog snapper. All three species are pretty similar in appearance, but geography makes correct I.D. pretty easy since there’s no overlap in their distribution.
ABYC kicks off Standards Week 2023
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, kicked off its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans, LA. Participants at Standards Week will be part of the standards that are being revised or newly considered for development.
NMMA reports momentum heading into 2023
The start of a new year brings the beginning of boat show season for the $170 billion U.S. recreational boating industry and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), which represents 85 percent of the country’s recreational boat, marine engine and accessory manufacturers. The recreational boating industry is preparing to welcome an estimated two million Americans to dozens of boat shows between January and March to shop the latest boats as they continue prioritizing outdoor recreation. Boat retailers and manufacturers have historically generated between 30%-to-50% of their annual sales at boat shows.
MSC Containership Grounds on Italian Breakwater -Video
A Mediterranean Shipping Company containership appears to be grounded on the breakwater at the Port of Gioia Tauro in Italy. AIS data from MarineTraffic.com shows the ship, the 340-meter-long MSC Elaine, was outbound from the port when it apparently swung wide on a turn and grounded along a breakwater at the harbor’s entrance just after 9 a.m. Monday morning.
RIMTA awards Clean Marina certification to three marinas
Three new Clean Marina Facilities have been recognized for 2022 program. Barrington Yacht Club, Safe Harbor Cowesett and Safe Harbor Silver Spring completed the Clean Marina certification process and were awarded the designation at RIMTA's Annual Meeting in December. The Clean Marina program is a voluntary program administered by RI...
GOST names new sales and marketing coordinator
GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), a provider in marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, announced the hiring of Dayene Gibson as sales and marketing coordinator. In her new role, Gibson will take over a portion of the sales and marketing process as an assistant to GOST’s global sales...
