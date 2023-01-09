Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Ram Charger inductive charging robot: How it will work for Ram EV
The first widely available factory original wireless charger in the U.S. might arrive not from Tesla or one of the Chinese EV makers, but from Stellantis. As it revealed its Ram electric truck concept last week, Ram gave a future inductive charging robot center stage. “We know from our Real...
ktalnews.com
Chinese startup might soon make EVs with cell-to-chassis tech
A Chinese startup plans to ditch battery packs entirely and integrate cells directly with an EV’s chassis. With this goal in mind, Neta Auto on Wednesday announced a cooperative agreement with battery supplier CATL to use the latter’s cell-to-chassis tech, branded as Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC). In a...
