School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
A Dad Explained How And Why All His Kids' Friends Want To Hang At His House

Growing up, we all had that one friend’s house that we’d always go hang out at. Their parents had the best food, drinks, and just a welcoming, comfortable environment that made it the place to hang out as a kid. Now with more and more of us suddenly having teenagers of our own, we have to decide if we want our house to be that house. One dad on TikTok is explaining just how he and his wife make sure that their house is the one that their kids’ friends want to hang out at all the time.
Professional counselor perfectly nails why ‘gentle parenting’ is more for the parents than the kids in this viral TikTok

—the one term that has the ability to get parents riled up and on defense about why they support it or why they flat-out despise it. This parenting style has become more popular, and perhaps even more controversial, as time goes on. But the biggest argument it seems to pose is: Does it really work? This gentle parenting TikTok just might give you a different point of view.
How to Host a Vision Board Party for Kids

Vision Board Parties have officially hit social media. For those out of the loop, a Vision Board Party is a social gathering where attendees clip, paste and collage to create a vision board that conveys their dreams for the future. The vision board project can range from outlining a specific goal to a more general approach that includes showcasing the values, role models and attributes you admire and aspire to take on.

