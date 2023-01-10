Growing up, we all had that one friend’s house that we’d always go hang out at. Their parents had the best food, drinks, and just a welcoming, comfortable environment that made it the place to hang out as a kid. Now with more and more of us suddenly having teenagers of our own, we have to decide if we want our house to be that house. One dad on TikTok is explaining just how he and his wife make sure that their house is the one that their kids’ friends want to hang out at all the time.

3 DAYS AGO