ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corunna, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

Is Pita Way Opening Locations In Owosso And Saginaw?

Great news Owosso and Saginaw residents - Pita Way may be coming your way. A new location recently opened in Lapeer and the response was absolutely incredible. As a matter of fact, the Lapeer location set an all-time opening day record in sales. Owner Raad Kashat now has his sites on opening even more locations.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Lapeer Country Club open for winter golfers

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - Local golfers are practicing their swing outside in January at the Lapeer Country Club. The Lapeer Country Club is open for golf, and it has no shortage of clubs, carts, and balls on the course. “We want to be there for the diehard golfers that want...
LAPEER, MI
Banana 101.5

Shrine Circus Returns to Flint This Weekend 1/13 – 1/16

Ladies and gentlemen, it's that time of year again! The Elf Khurafeh Shrine Circus will come to the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan this weekend for a four-day run, starting Friday, January 13th and ending Monday, January 16th. According to the official website, the first Shrine Circus was held...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Take a Swing at the All New Indoor Golf Facility in Oakland County

Well, well, well, it looks like there's a new indoor golf facility in Rochester Hills. Tee Times is Michigan's first vision 2 multiple surface and movement golf simulator. It's a 9,000-square-foot indoor golf simulator and bar. According to The Oakland Press, The state-of-the-art simulators feature five hitting surfaces including a fairway, rough, and bunker along with an articulating platform to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Dellinger kicks off 2023 at MSU

Clarkston High School senior Cole Dellinger is ready for his next chapter and left for East Lansing last Friday to begin his student-athlete career at Michigan State University. Dellinger, a four-year starter for Clarkston Varsity Football on the offensive line, had many offers. Last July he made his choice and...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Owosso, Michigan Pizza Place Goes Viral in Cleaning Video

Have you ever been scrolling through social media and seen those satisfying videos of people cleaning?. I know it sounds weird, but I swear that some of the videos I see the most, whether it be Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, are the videos of the satisfying before, during, and after cleaning videos. The ones where you're shown something really disheveled or something that really needs some cleaning, and it's left sparkling at the end are truly the best.
OWOSSO, MI
Banana 101.5

Fun With Puns: Mid Michigan’s 16 Best Pet Salon Names

Animal lovers are different. We talk in high-pitch voices... make up weird rhyming songs we sing to our pets... endless nick-names and try out our funniest, punniest jokes only a "good boy" or "good girl" would appreciate. That translates to names of dog grooming, daycare and spa centers all around Michigan, too. (This was inspired by a spot my Toledo friends used to frequent "The Grr & Pur Pet Salon" which is no longer in business.)
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Abandoned KMart Headquarters and Why It Was Left to Rot: Troy, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This place is like a fort…heck, it’s even bigger than most forts! The old Kmart headquarters was even called “Fort Kresge” by employees and residents….it sits abandoned, sittin’ and sprawled across over 40 acres on Big Beaver Road in Troy.
TROY, MI
wkzo.com

Bed Bath and Beyond to close Lansing store

LANSING, MI — Retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will be closing five more stores in Michigan as the company tries to avoid bankruptcy, including a store on Lansing’s westside. It’s the company’s only mid-Michigan location. The reatiler also will close stores in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills,...
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy