Wife proclaims husband murdered her in letter; College admissions scandal — TCD Sidebar

 5 days ago
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Jack Rice joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the conviction of Tory Lanez (2:44), Rick Singer’s sentencing for his part in an infamous college admissions scandal (12:31), and the retrial of a man whose murder conviction was previously overturned for the use of a controversial piece of evidence (22:56).

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

