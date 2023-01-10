Wife proclaims husband murdered her in letter; College admissions scandal — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Jack Rice joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss the conviction of Tory Lanez (2:44), Rick Singer’s sentencing for his part in an infamous college admissions scandal (12:31), and the retrial of a man whose murder conviction was previously overturned for the use of a controversial piece of evidence (22:56).
