ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

1983 Round Rock murder case reopened, suspect may be in Mexico

By A James, Ricky Garcia
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hTTi_0k9nr3Yp00

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy, the Round Rock Police Department said Tuesday.

Round Rock Police are re-investigating the murder of a 56-year-old woman at a bar in October 1983. Police said the suspect connected with the shooting has been on the run for nearly 40 years and was last seen in Mexico in 2017.

Taylor police find alcohol in vehicles involved in fatal crash

RRPD is investigating after a 13-year statute for international extradition of murder warrants ended. The suspect could now be extradited if found in Mexico, RRPD said.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1983, at the Cactus Lounge, a now-closed sports bar located at 109 N. Sheppard St.

Police said a night of music, dancing and drinking turned deadly after 56-year-old Helen Ochoa was shot dead and two men seriously injured, according to a Round Rock Leader article provided by RRPD.

Investigators believe Martin Gallegos shot the three victims when he was 22 years old. He would be 60 now.

The shooting was the apparent result of an argument over a woman, Round Rock Police Lt. Chris Bratton told the Round Rock Leader.

Gallegos and Ochoa were dancing before Gallegos got into an argument with two men over Ochoa, police said. Ochoa died at a nearby hospital and the two men recovered from their injuries.

An active murder warrant is still out for Gallegos’ arrest. He was placed on Texas’ most wanted list and considered armed and dangerous, police said.

“Police say he told friends that he will kill any police officer that attempts to arrest him,” the Round Rock Leader reported in 1983. Police also said he was using several aliases, including Martin Gallegos Jaramillo and Natilde Gallegos.

Detectives are looking for anyone with information regarding the case. They are also looking for information on persons of interest Juan Guerrero and Guadalupe Morales.

You can contact Det. Patrick Turck through email or call 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Williamson County tips organization .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Taylor murder suspect arrested following December shooting

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN)– A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in Taylor, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals. Esmerelda Alderete, 19, was identified as the suspect and was arrested Dec. 21, according to the officials. Just after 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022,...
TAYLOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Marshals arrest suspect in Taylor deadly shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect wanted in a December shooting has been arrested in Taylor by US Marshals. Esmeralda Alderete, 19, was wanted for a Dec. 12 shooting in the 1400 block of Jones Street where a man was later pronounced dead. The Taylor Police Department investigated the homicide, then...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Austin breaks fatal crash record for second year, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, Austin has again broken its record for the number of traffic fatalities in one year. The police department recorded 122 deaths related to traffic in 2022, beating out the previous year's 120. This marks the highest for a single year in nearly four decades, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in E. Riverside. Police said on Jan. 10, around 1:58 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 2000 block of E. Oltorf Street. The driver did not stop to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder

The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy