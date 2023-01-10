Read full article on original website
Antonez Atchley
2d ago
thought drugs were legal in oregon why we waisting money on the agencies? imagine how much they spent on hours, wages and equipment...then they gonna destroy the drugs that are worth money.all so these dudes can go hang out with their buddies in the pen..and we taxpayers pay for his life..so we paid all these cops to go make us pay more while they destroy the guns and drugs worth money? or do they just toss it back out there to make more money?
2
KTVL
Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club treasurer arrested for embezzlement
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested following an investigation into missing funds from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club. According to police, 33-year-old Ezekiel Guy Johnson of Klamath Falls embezzled over $18 thousand from the booster club, which was used for...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
KCBY
$15,000 reward for information leading to arrest in illegal wolf poaching case
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service teamed up with Oregon Wildlife Coalition and conservation partners to offer a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Klamath County late last fall. "Oregonians value...
Klamath Falls News
Two KCSO employees honored at state association awards
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Two local Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees received statewide recognition for their service to the public and their office in 2022. Last month, Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler and Detective Sergeant Ryan Kaber were honored at the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association annual banquet. Emergency Manager...
KDRV
Police lift evacuation order after investigating suspicious package left at Central Point City Hall
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - The Central Point Police Department has lifted its evacuation order after determining a suspicious package left at City Hall was not a threat. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Central Point Police Department received a report of a suspicious package left in a City Hall restroom. City Hall and surrounding businesses and homes were either evacuated or requested to stay inside while Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ACCESS Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County. ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment study for Jackson...
yachatsnews.com
Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday
The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tractor-Trailer Rollover Reported Near Yreka
Trucker Loses Control on State Route 3 and Experiences Rollover. A tractor-trailer experienced a rollover accident on January 9 southwest of Yreka, which resulted in unknown injuries. The collision occurred around 2:21 p.m. along State Route 3 at Forest Mountain Smt and parallel to Kinkler Road when the trucker’s vehicle hit a wall. Upon arrival at the accident scene, officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered a semi on its side, blocking one lane.
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
Klamath County Major Crime Team Investigates Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
Double FATAL CRASH involving a juvenile – HWY 97 – KLAMATH COUNTY
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:08 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 97, near milepost 235, in Klamath County. The preliminary investigation indicated a commercial motor vehicle, towing a fuel tank, was traveling southbound on Hwy 97 when it lost control and crossed into the northbound lane of travel, striking an Chevrolet Suburban. The momentum carried the commercial motor vehicle into a Dodge Ram 1500, which was parked on the side of the roadway.
Police Chase Wanted Suspect In Motorhome In Klamath Falls
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
Imagery of War: Artists, Photographers, and the Modoc War
TULELAKE, California — Images from the Modoc War of 1872-73 will be discussed in a presentation scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Merrill Historical and Modoc War Museum. The museum is in the Merrill City Hall, 301 E. Second St. in Merrill. The event is free and open to anyone who is interested in attending.
Klamath Falls News
Howard's Meat Center to be featured in IDEA Talk, February 1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath IDEA’s first IDEA Talk of 2023 will offer the story of a third-generation family business - Howard’s Meat Company - featuring Jordan Howard, the current owner, sharing the company’s history and future outlook for Klamath Falls and beyond, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Routine Christmas Patrol Leads to White City Arrest and 93 Grams Fentanyl Seized (Body Cam Footage)
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Christmas evening, a routine Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) patrol in White City discovered a driver passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl on his lap. During the arrest and search warrant, JCSO seized 93 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the powdered substances seized and samples were sent to a crime lab for further testing.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Artists reunion exhibit at Klamath County Museum
An exhibition featuring works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803 is being continued through February at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery. Gallery 803 operated for more than 30 years at various locations on Main Street in Klamath Falls. Artists who still live in the area gathered for a reunion show at the Museum in November. New pieces are being shown in the exhibition that is continuing to February.
thatoregonlife.com
The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane
If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
Regional Missing Child Alert From DHS
(The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, asks the public to help find Taylor Halbrook, age 16, a child in foster care who was reported missing from SE Portland Dec. 24, 2022. She is believed to be in danger. ODHS asks the public for help in the...
