FOX Carolina
Damage and power outages reported as storms move out of Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Damage and power outages have been reported across the Upstate Thursday as tornado warnings and watches continue across the area. In the Upstates and mountains “pea” size hail was reported. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report, trees are blocking State Park...
thejournalonline.com
West Pelzer to meet 6 pm Jan. 10
West Pelzer Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Old business includes: second reading on an ordinance to rezone approximately 5 acres of property located near 501 Woodcock Road and 190 Mill St., West Pelzer. New business will include discussion to repeal town code Manner of Driving...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
FOX Carolina
I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
FOX Carolina
Overnight earthquake reported in NC
A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, bringing some big names to the city. Venue reopens on Saturday with artist Sean Kingston!. Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves his toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love to give to his forever home!
FOX Carolina
Housing development lawsuits in Laurens Co.
Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Deputy coroner involved in crash (Video: Malarkey News) Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in South Carolina are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenage girl. Josie Rae Sharpe, 15, of West Columbia reportedly ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. Josie is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 90...
WYFF4.com
Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
WLOS.com
Severe storms move out, wintry weather possible for some overnight
WLOS — (7:45 p.m. Update) - Severe storms have moved out of Western North Carolina and the Upstate. Although some heavy rain and thunder is possible into the evening, the threat for severe storms has ended. Rain will likely change over to snow in the highest elevations late Thursday...
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
WYFF4.com
SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
WLTX.com
Severe weather possible for South Carolina today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night
Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
WLTX.com
Strong, severe thunderstorms possible later today across South Carolina
Severe weather is possible this afternoon and this evening. It will be a warm January day with highs climbing into the lower 70s before the rain.
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
Check those tickets: $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
Check those tickets! A $150,000 lottery ticket was sold Saturday in Greenville County.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
