FOX Carolina

Damage and power outages reported as storms move out of Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Damage and power outages have been reported across the Upstate Thursday as tornado warnings and watches continue across the area. In the Upstates and mountains “pea” size hail was reported. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s incident report, trees are blocking State Park...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

West Pelzer to meet 6 pm Jan. 10

West Pelzer Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Old business includes: second reading on an ordinance to rezone approximately 5 acres of property located near 501 Woodcock Road and 190 Mill St., West Pelzer. New business will include discussion to repeal town code Manner of Driving...
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Overnight earthquake reported in NC

A new music venue called The Foundry is partnering with Live Nation, bringing some big names to the city. Venue reopens on Saturday with artist Sean Kingston!. Humphrey is a ten-year-old poodle that loves his toys and going for strolls! He has a lot of love to give to his forever home!
FOX Carolina

Housing development lawsuits in Laurens Co.

Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Deputy coroner involved in crash (Video: Malarkey News) Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Tornado watch issued for parts of South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tornado watch for the entire Upstate until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. A tornado warning means: Take Action! A tornado has...
GEORGIA STATE
abc57.com

St. Joseph County Police find missing 12-year-old

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department has found 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton. According to SJCPD, she's safe and being reunited with family. Moran-Walton first went missing 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 51000 block of Lilac Road. The department announced she was safe at 8:05pm, Monday.
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Severe weather possible for South Carolina today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
GREENVILLE, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC

