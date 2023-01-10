ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
US News and World Report

WHO Urges Travellers to Wear Masks as New COVID Variant Spreads

LONDON (Reuters) -Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small but growing numbers, WHO and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
New York Post

Passengers kicked off AirAsia flight to Thailand after having profane meltdown: video

Two Aussie travelers on their way to Phuket have been filmed lashing out at passengers before being booted off the AirAsia flight by patient airline staff. The pair were on board the morning flight from Kuala Lumpur on Boxing Day when a concerned passenger started filming. The pair get out of their seats to the applause of the other passengers who think they’re peacefully leaving, but they’re just getting started. “We’re not getting off – f–ing d–kheads,” a man wearing black snaps. His travel partner in red chimes in. “F–king mutts,” he says. “We’ll see yas there, aye?” “I’m coming to Thailand – watch,” the man in...
disneyfoodblog.com

The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022

As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
disneyfoodblog.com

Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
BBC

Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
NewsOne

Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community

Down Syndrome (DS) is one of the most common chromosomal disorders in America, but health disparities appear to be growing in the Black community. The post Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community appeared first on NewsOne.
