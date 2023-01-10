Two Aussie travelers on their way to Phuket have been filmed lashing out at passengers before being booted off the AirAsia flight by patient airline staff. The pair were on board the morning flight from Kuala Lumpur on Boxing Day when a concerned passenger started filming. The pair get out of their seats to the applause of the other passengers who think they’re peacefully leaving, but they’re just getting started. “We’re not getting off – f–ing d–kheads,” a man wearing black snaps. His travel partner in red chimes in. “F–king mutts,” he says. “We’ll see yas there, aye?” “I’m coming to Thailand – watch,” the man in...

6 DAYS AGO