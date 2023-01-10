Read full article on original website
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
US News and World Report
WHO Urges Travellers to Wear Masks as New COVID Variant Spreads
LONDON (Reuters) -Countries should consider recommending that passengers wear masks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 in the United States, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Tuesday. In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant was detected in small but growing numbers, WHO and...
Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
Passengers kicked off AirAsia flight to Thailand after having profane meltdown: video
Two Aussie travelers on their way to Phuket have been filmed lashing out at passengers before being booted off the AirAsia flight by patient airline staff. The pair were on board the morning flight from Kuala Lumpur on Boxing Day when a concerned passenger started filming. The pair get out of their seats to the applause of the other passengers who think they’re peacefully leaving, but they’re just getting started. “We’re not getting off – f–ing d–kheads,” a man wearing black snaps. His travel partner in red chimes in. “F–king mutts,” he says. “We’ll see yas there, aye?” “I’m coming to Thailand – watch,” the man in...
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
It’s Over Again: Another Airline Ending Direct Flight From Minnesota
If you're looking to head to the biggest city in the U.S. later this winter, you'll have one less choice here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes because this airline is canceling its direct flight from Minnesota. The only constant thing about the airline industry seems to be change, with...
I'm a former international flight attendant. Here are 11 ways to improve your experience on long-haul flights.
On long-haul plane trips, travelers should pack extra food, bring wired headphones, weigh their baggage ahead of time, and pace their alcohol intake.
Indian Airline Accidentally Left 55 Passengers Behind After Staff Forget They Were Sitting On Bus
An Indian airline accidentally left 55 passengers behind after staff forgot they were still on one of four buses that were transporting customers to the aircraft. India’s civil aviation regulator has reportedly demanded an explanation from the airline over Monday’s snafu. Go First flight G8-116 was already running...
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
disneyfoodblog.com
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?
Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access
There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.
The best passports for international travel in 2023 were just released. These are the top ones you can buy.
8 countries ranked in the top 50 global passports this year allow foreigners to buy so-called "golden passports" in exchange for local investments.
I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
Buttigieg: Disrupted Southwest holiday travelers should file for reimbursements
Holiday travelers flying with Southwest in December experienced historic mass cancelations with baggage delays and missed or forced transfers to ground transportation.
Airlines expected to offer flight deals, but they'll be short-lived
It's the off-season for the airline industry, which typically means customers will be offered a handful of deals from carriers trying to ramp up demand.
Passport wait times are down: Here's what to know about getting a US passport
What to know about getting a U.S. passport, from wait times to costs.
Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community
Down Syndrome (DS) is one of the most common chromosomal disorders in America, but health disparities appear to be growing in the Black community. The post Understanding Down Syndrome In The Black Community appeared first on NewsOne.
