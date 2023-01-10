ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Last chance to see 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree

By Jessie House
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8DpV_0k9nqRRz00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is officially over and if the date on the calendar doesn’t indicate such, the last day to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is this weekend, January 14. At 10 p.m. the tree will go dark, and the removal process will begin.

Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury

If you didn’t get a chance to see the famous Rockefeller Tree, now’s your last chance until the 2023 holiday season! The beloved tree donated by local family, the Lebowitz’s in Glens Falls, will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity as what happens to every tree after the holiday season since 2007.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogaliving.com

Bread Basket Bakery Unveils Dedicated Cake Shop

Saratoga’s Bread Basket Bakery has been much in the news in recent years: First, in 2020, it was purchased by Ed and Lisa Mitzen and turned from a for-profit business into one whose profits go to charity, as one of the couple’s Business for Good family of companies. The following year, a second location of the beloved bakery was opened across town in The Springs apartment complex at 3 Hampstead Place. And now, this past fall, that second location has been transformed to meet Bread Basket’s rising demand for one thing: cakes.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
saratogaliving.com

“I Do!” 2023: From Saratoga, With Love

When Ali and Ryan Finley, Manhattanites who recently relocated to Dallas, decided to have their June 2022 wedding in Saratoga Springs, Ali had a one-track mind. “I’d heard about this beautiful farm that overlooks Saratoga Lake,” the horse racing fan says. “I was dead set on it. I always envisioned myself getting married on water.” The only problem? That farm—Old Tavern Farm—is privately owned and not, unfortunately, a wedding venue. But the soon-to-be-Finleys had an in. While Ali didn’t grow up in the horse racing/breeding world (her first horse race was the 2018 Belmont Stakes when Justify won the Triple Crown), her husband-to-be did, and you may recognize his last name.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Parks announces $1.7 million project to restore portion of Erie Canal

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Thursday, January 12 that construction began on a $1.7 million project to restore a portion of the original Erie Canal. The project will stabilize the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site in Montgomery County. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Man, 74, rescued after falling through ice on Glen lake

A 74 year old Queensbury man fell through Glen Lake while ice skating Tuesday morning around 9:46 a.m., Bay Ridge Fire Chief Chip Mellon said. The man spent roughly 15-20 minutes in the water before being rescued. The unidentified man was taken to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for...
QUEENSBURY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bigfoot-Like Creature Terrorized a Family in Upstate NY? They Say Yes!

There are a lot of urban legends from area residents with claims about monsters terrorizing small towns and communities throughout Upstate NY. With endless acres of dark woods, lakes, and streams, the Capital Region has had its fair share of paranormal, alien, Lochness Monster, and bigfoot sightings throughout the years, but an urban legend emanating from the Catskill area of New York State is one legend that haunts locals to this day...
KINDERHOOK, NY
WETM 18 News

Adirondack food hub first in NY to take EBT online

The Hub on the Hill operates in rural Essex County, providing food resources to communities in need across a swath of New York that extends far past the Adirondacks. This week, it was announced that the organization will be expanding how it takes payment from the people who need that food the most - and will be the first in the country to do so in new ways.
ESSEX, NY
Hot 99.1

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police, Homeland Security investigation ongoing at a home in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Colonie say they are assisting in an investigation on Thelma Street in Colonie. We're told that this is an active investigation led by Homeland Security. Technicians can be seen searching a home and a nearby vehicle. At one point it appeared materials were...
COLONIE, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy