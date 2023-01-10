Last chance to see 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season is officially over and if the date on the calendar doesn’t indicate such, the last day to see the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is this weekend, January 14. At 10 p.m. the tree will go dark, and the removal process will begin.Rockefeller Center tree to hail from Queensbury
If you didn’t get a chance to see the famous Rockefeller Tree, now’s your last chance until the 2023 holiday season! The beloved tree donated by local family, the Lebowitz’s in Glens Falls, will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity as what happens to every tree after the holiday season since 2007.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
