ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle

A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday. The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Murder suspect snuck in bottle of urine for drug test, officials say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man who is on trial for murder has now been arrested for concealing a plastic bottle with urine to use during a drug test, county records indicate. Omar Perez Garcia was arrested on charges of false drug test, falsification device, according to...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

US Coast Guard detains Mexican lancha crew

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard detained a Mexican lancha crew Monday and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish. According to the Coast Guard’s news release the incident occurred in federal waters off South Padre Island. The Corpus Christi command center received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
COMBES, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said. Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department. The arrest stems from events […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
WESLACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy