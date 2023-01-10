Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Migrants released in Texas by Border Patrol is, "happening every day."Ash JurbergBrownsville, TX
Related
cw39.com
Man attempts to export $900K in undeclared U.S. currency
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over $900,000 in unreported U.S. currency was seized from a man’s possession at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stopped a 21-year-old man driving a 2013 Chevrolet for a routine outbound inspection at the...
kurv.com
Man Arrested In Brownsville After More Than $900K In Cash Found In Vehicle
A man is under investigation after trying to cross into Mexico with over 900-thousand dollars in unreported U.S. currency. The 21-year-old suspect was stopped for a routine inspection on the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday. A search found several vacuum-sealed bundles of currency hidden inside the vehicle. He’s...
CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday. The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Murder suspect snuck in bottle of urine for drug test, officials say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man who is on trial for murder has now been arrested for concealing a plastic bottle with urine to use during a drug test, county records indicate. Omar Perez Garcia was arrested on charges of false drug test, falsification device, according to...
Troopers apprehend 14 migrants in high-speed pursuit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers apprehended 14 migrants during a high-speed chase Wednesday near Mission. The driver was a repeat offender, DPS said. A video of the incident, provided by Lt. Christopher Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, revealed law enforcement pursued a Nissan Titan truck on Bentsen […]
Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison
VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
US Coast Guard detains Mexican lancha crew
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard detained a Mexican lancha crew Monday and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish. According to the Coast Guard’s news release the incident occurred in federal waters off South Padre Island. The Corpus Christi command center received notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew […]
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Man with 4 outstanding warrants arrested in Combes
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested Wednesday by Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to Southbound 77 and FM 107 in reference to a wanted man. Upon arrival, deputies found Angel Matthew Aparicio, 27, detained by Combes police. Aparicio was suspected of having multiple […]
Man sentenced to 25 years after ‘severely’ beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County jury found a man guilty of domestic abuse Wednesday after severely beating a girlfriend and leaving her hospitalized. Amado Martinez Jr. was sentenced to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for aggravated assault of a dating partner with a deadly weapon, according to […]
One dead in major accident on Military Highway
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
KRGV
Report: Man found unresponsive in Brownsville jail had “powdery substance” in his cell
The man who was pronounced dead last November after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Brownsville jail had a hidden bag of a “white, powdery substance” in his cell, according to a report filed by the Brownsville Police Department. The custodial death report was filed...
CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said. Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department. The arrest stems from events […]
Surveillance image shows person of interest in truck theft, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft of a pickup truck. The department’s news release said the theft occurred Dec. 17, 2022, on the 100 block of Poinciana Drive in Brownsville. The person of interest is suspected to have taken a gold 2005 Dodge […]
CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
Comments / 0