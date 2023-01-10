Read full article on original website
How a 344-Foot Superyacht Built in 2000 Was Transformed Into a Future-Forward, Eco-Conscious Vessel
Oceanco just proved what’s old can indeed be new again. The Dutch yard has successfully turned a somewhat antiquated superyacht from the 2000s into an entirely new vessel fit for the future. The epic 344-footer, known as 1050H, was unveiled at Oceanco’s construction facilities in the Netherlands on Tuesday, following an extensive refit that was reportedly unprecedented in terms of scope. “We are proud to say that we are relaunching a completely new Oceanco,” the yard’s CEO Marcel Onkenhout said in a statement. The remodel features a decidedly modern exterior centered around a completely new superstructure. The yacht also received a fresh interior...
boatingmag.com
2022 Boat of the Year: Sea-Doo Switch
Pontoon boats are notoriously hard to dock compared to other boat types, but Sea-Doo’s Switch solves that problem. Thanks to handlebar steering with thumb paddle controls, proprietary software and water-jet power, this pontoon spins, shifts and shuttles better than Danny MacAskill. The Switch also offers a unique layout. Maybe...
boatingindustry.com
Portland Yacht Services acquires White Rock Outboard
White Rock Outboard has been acquired by Portland Yacht Services, a full-service boatyard in business for more than 40 years. White Rock Outboard (WRO) has served the Sebago Lake region since 1969 and will continue to provide sales and service for Maine's multi-season recreational activities at its current location. "We...
Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight
Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
Eerie moment sailors find ‘ghost ship’ drifting just 60 miles from the Bermuda Triangle with no soul on board
THIS is the eerie moment sailors stumble across a ‘ghost ship’ drifting 800 miles from Bermuda with no one on board. Two yachties from Ocean Research Project came across the abandoned boat in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers noticed the boats sail wasn't up, the motor wasn't running...
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking
A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
WATCH: Pod of Killer Whales Pursue Small Fishing Boat in Pulse-Pounding Footage
Boaters on a small fishing vessel had a terrifying encounter with a pod of killer whales in a video that has since gone viral. The following footage sees a little boat speeding away from the whale pod as a handful of the massive ocean dwellers partake in a game of chase.
thebrag.com
A speed boat full of tourists capsized and sunk in Bali
A speed boat that was commuting tourists from the holiday island of Nusa Penida to the Bali area Sanur has capsized and sunk. The ship sank yesterday at around 5:30 pm and was carrying six crew members and 23 passengers. Fortunately, everyone was rescued and no injuries were recorded. The...
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
Jalopnik
The Venetian Lagoon Is Haunted By Thousands of Illegally Dumped 'Ghost Boats'
Just a few miles outside of Venice, Italy, is a marsh full of abandoned boats that are harming the fragile ecosystems of the Venetian Lagoon. The idyllic canals and tourism centers of Venice get most of the world’s attention for obvious reasons, but the city’s wetlands have been often overlooked until now, thanks to the work of volunteers hunting for so-called “Ghost Boats” in the Venetian wetlands, as the Guardian reports.
Venice’s lagoon of 2,000 lost boats: the true cost of dumping small vessels
For decades, the city’s wetland has been used as a landfill for discarded wrecks, leaking microplastics and pollutants and posing a risk to others on the water
freightwaves.com
Wabash cuts multiyear trailer supply deal with J.B. Hunt
Wabash is following through on its attempt to smooth out the boom-and-bust cycles in trailer making. It has signed a multiyear supply deal with J.B. Hunt Transport that will cover 15,000 trailers over coming years. The deal — the exact length was undisclosed — is significant. It helps Wabash reduce...
boatingindustry.com
ABYC kicks off Standards Week 2023
The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC), the nonprofit organization that develops safety standards for the design, construction, maintenance, and repair of boats, kicked off its annual Standards Week, January 9-13, 2023, in New Orleans, LA. Participants at Standards Week will be part of the standards that are being revised or newly considered for development.
boatingindustry.com
Freedom Boat Club again named on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List
Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation, has been recognized on the 2023 Top 500 Franchise List by Entrepreneur Magazine for the seventh consecutive year, ranking sixth in the recreational business category and 218th overall. "We are honored to be recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list as one of...
boatingindustry.com
MRAA partners with J.D. Power for market insights
The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has announced a new data-driven partnership with J.D. Power – Specialty Vehicles. This collaboration between J.D. Power and the MRAA will report quarterly market insights and analysis, which may include data such as average retail value by boat type and model year, most researched brands, top researched model years by boat category, fuel price data, and web traffic by state.
boatingindustry.com
SmartPlug expands support roster
To better serve its growing OEM and end-user customer base, SmartPlug Systems, manufacturer of safety-centric shore power delivery products for boats, RVs and specialty vehicles, has expanded its support roster. Evan Lewellen has been promoted to customer service and sales support. In his new role, Lewellen will be a main...
torquenews.com
Toyota Owners Fume Over Outrageous Markups on 2023 Sequoia at Local Dealership
Prospective owners are furious at their local dealership for making insane market adjustments to the price. Some dealerships raised the price almost 25%!. We have covered many topics regarding this new phenomenon of dealerships of almost all companies marking up their newest stock of inventory because it’s an “issue with the economy.” We have listed reasons, excuses, amounts, and percentages all dealing with the greedy dealerships. As a short recap, a dealership makes money not by marking up the price of the car, but by the percentage of cars it sells. Think of it like an incentive program, the more cars you sell, the more money you make from the manufacturer. At the time of that article being researched, most dealerships were getting about 2% of the value of the car they sold. This number fluctuates depending on the MSRP of the car.
boatingindustry.com
Boating Industry issues call for nominations for 2023 40 Under 40
Entering its seventh year and its second year as part of the Top 100 Awards, Boating Industry’s 40 Under 40 program is making its return in early 2023. The editorial staff at Boating Industry is now accepting nominations for its 40 Under 40 program, which highlights the best young leaders across all segments of the marine industry.
