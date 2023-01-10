ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees left-handers avoid arbitration, get nice salary bumps

Jordan Montgomery is ready to run it back with the St. Louis Cardinals. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports the left-hander avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, getting a nice bump from his 2022 salary of $6 million. Friday is the deadline for MLB teams and arbitration-eligible...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes delivers emotional message after getting $2.3M deal | Here’s a complete list of arbitration signings

Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes avoided arbitration on Friday night by agreeing to a $2.3 million contract for 2023, according to several reports. Cortes then delivered an emotional message on Twitter: “It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets missing on Andrew McCutchen could be good news for Yankees

The New York Mets’ loss could be the New York Yankees’ gain. On Friday, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reported former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That probably didn’t sit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Giants’ Saquon Barkley wants to put his name with NFL greats in the postseason | Politi

Saquon Barkley knows he’s rambling, but once he gets going on this topic, it’s like when he hits the open field after a handoff. The topic is NFL history. Barkley spent a chunk of the week leading up to the Giants’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings studying how the greatest running backs in pro football history have performed in the postseason. This was no cursory glance at the record books, either. This was a deep dive that, for the Giants running back, produced plenty of surprises.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

N.J. native with deep Yankees bloodlines designated for assignment

The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that they are designating Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. The 31-year-old made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and then was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in 2018. That stint was brief and he was outrighted of the roster. He required Tommy John surgery the next spring, and he didn’t see major league action again until 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Giants will get a 3rd shot at Eagles if they can beat Vikings in NFC wild-card round

MINNEAPOLIS — The Giants will take the field Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium knowing what’s next if they are able to upset the Minnesota Vikings in their rematch of a Christmas Eve game they lost, 27-24. That’s because the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers opened the series of six wild-card playoff games by pinning a 41-23 loss on the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy