Ex-Yankees left-handers avoid arbitration, get nice salary bumps
Jordan Montgomery is ready to run it back with the St. Louis Cardinals. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports the left-hander avoided arbitration and agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract, getting a nice bump from his 2022 salary of $6 million. Friday is the deadline for MLB teams and arbitration-eligible...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes delivers emotional message after getting $2.3M deal | Here’s a complete list of arbitration signings
Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes avoided arbitration on Friday night by agreeing to a $2.3 million contract for 2023, according to several reports. Cortes then delivered an emotional message on Twitter: “It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”
Mets’ Pete Alonso signs record deal: Here is complete list of arbitration updates for Mets
The Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $14.5M deal for the 2023, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Alonso, 28, hit 40 home runs and led the National League in RBI with 131, while tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for the major league lead. He hit .271 with a .518 slugging percentage and .869 OPS.
Mets missing on Andrew McCutchen could be good news for Yankees
The New York Mets’ loss could be the New York Yankees’ gain. On Friday, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reported former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year contract. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That probably didn’t sit...
Yankees-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade talks include several top prospects
This just in: Bryan Reynolds wants a trade. OK, maybe that’s not exactly breaking news. After all, we’ve been talking for weeks about how the Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star outfielder is hoping for a new home. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And we’ve been talking about...
Giants’ Saquon Barkley wants to put his name with NFL greats in the postseason | Politi
Saquon Barkley knows he’s rambling, but once he gets going on this topic, it’s like when he hits the open field after a handoff. The topic is NFL history. Barkley spent a chunk of the week leading up to the Giants’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings studying how the greatest running backs in pro football history have performed in the postseason. This was no cursory glance at the record books, either. This was a deep dive that, for the Giants running back, produced plenty of surprises.
PointsBet promo code: Get up to $2,000 back if first bets lose on NFL Wild Card Weekend
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Wild Card Round rolls along with three games kicking off on Sunday and PointsBet promo code NJ2000 is offering a pair...
N.J. native with deep Yankees bloodlines designated for assignment
The Chicago Cubs announced Friday that they are designating Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment. The 31-year-old made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and then was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays in 2018. That stint was brief and he was outrighted of the roster. He required Tommy John surgery the next spring, and he didn’t see major league action again until 2022.
What time is New York Giants game Sunday vs. Minnesota Vikings? (1/15/23) NFC Wild Card TV, Channel, FREE Live Stream, Odds, Picks
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and record-setting wide receiver Justin Jefferson, in an NFC Wild Card NFL Playoff Game on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (1/15/2023) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Giants will get a 3rd shot at Eagles if they can beat Vikings in NFC wild-card round
MINNEAPOLIS — The Giants will take the field Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium knowing what’s next if they are able to upset the Minnesota Vikings in their rematch of a Christmas Eve game they lost, 27-24. That’s because the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers opened the series of six wild-card playoff games by pinning a 41-23 loss on the seventh-seeded Seattle Seahawks.
