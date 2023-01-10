Saquon Barkley knows he’s rambling, but once he gets going on this topic, it’s like when he hits the open field after a handoff. The topic is NFL history. Barkley spent a chunk of the week leading up to the Giants’ playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings studying how the greatest running backs in pro football history have performed in the postseason. This was no cursory glance at the record books, either. This was a deep dive that, for the Giants running back, produced plenty of surprises.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO