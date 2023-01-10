Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country.
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
China talent program increased young scientists' productivity, study says
Young Chinese scientists recruited back to China through a government talent program went on to publish more scientific papers than their counterparts who remained overseas, according to a new analysis published in the journal Science. Why it matters: The U.S., China, and other nations are competing to attract top talent...
With new China travel restriction in place, Asian Americans urge nuanced caution
Following the Biden administration’s implementation of a new Covid-19-related travel requirement for passengers flying in from China, Asian American advocates and experts are urging caution and nuance amid years of heightened anti-Asian violence. Several Asian American organizations and leaders have expressed concern over the requirement of a pre-departure negative...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Notorious Russian arms dealer freed in Brittney Griner exchange awkwardly backs out of pledge to fight in Ukraine
Viktor Bout, freed in a prisoner swap for the WBNA star Brittney Griner, appeared to back out of a pledge to fight in Ukraine during an interview.
‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool
After Black teens were attacked during a racist pool incident, Cyril Ramaphosa was spitting hot anti-apartheid bars with no regard for the white fragility they might inspire. The post ‘Don’t Fear White People,’ South Africa President Advises Black Teens Attacked At Swimming Pool appeared first on NewsOne.
Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
Washington Examiner
The real threat to American democracy
Ahead of the November midterm elections, many of us anticipated that a red wave would soon wash over the nation to restore equilibrium — and some much-needed sanity — into American politics. Voters would finally have the opportunity to reject the Biden administration ’s radical agenda. The war on the truth, which began during the Obama administration and escalated after President Joe Biden took office, would soon be won and its aggressors exposed.
WSB Radio
US spies lag rivals in seizing on data hiding in plain sight
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As alarms began to go off globally about a novel coronavirus spreading in China, officials in Washington turned to the intelligence agencies for insights about the threat the virus posed to America. But the most useful early warnings came not from spies or intercepts,...
Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating.
msn.com
The most liberal colleges in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States. Stacker consulted the Niche college explorer site in order to determine the 50 most liberal universities and colleges in America. For this gallery, we ranked schools' liberalism based on students' reviews of the schools' campus communities. These reviews weighed the political leaning of the reviewer, if the reviewer attends or has attended the school, and the reviewer's opinion of it. Niche's methodology considered students' self-reported political leanings while at the college they currently or recently attend(ed); and the results of student surveys (data released and accurate as of January 2022) on campus political preferences, specifically liberal students' opinions about the political leanings of students at the college they currently or recently attend(ed). Keep reading to find out which schools are the country's most liberal. You may also like: Best private colleges in every state Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
Scoop: White House narrowing executive order on China investments
The Biden administration is leaning toward making its executive order on U.S. investments in China more focused and targeted than some of the earlier suggestions, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Imposing new controls on U.S. companies and investors looking to develop and support Chinese projects will mark another escalation...
qhubonews.com
The “Declaration of North American” (DNA) is a statement of principles and values that proclaims the values of the countries on the continent of North America.
Today, Mexico City hosted the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit, in which Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joseph R. Biden, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to discuss. The leaders are resolute to safeguard our area’s safety, success, sustainability and inclusion with pledges throughout six sections: 1) range, equity and inclusion; 2) climate alteration and the natural world; 3) competitiveness; 4) relocation and progress; 5) wellbeing; and 6) provincial security. North America has a distinct past and civilization that stresses innovation, equitable expansion, and trade that is helpful for both sides to generate comprehensive fiscal openings for the advantage of our population. We are more than just next-door neighbors and collaborators. The members of our group are connected through the ties of family and friendship and are profoundly devoted to freedom, justice, human rights, equality, and democracy. This is the foundation of North American culture, emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The variedness, fairness, and inclusion of our nations form the basis of its power, cheerfulness, and ability to recover. Our main priority is to make sure that underprivileged groups have a chance to take part in the political and economic aspects of our countries without any form of discrimination. The three leaders, President López Obrador, President Biden, and Prime Minister Trudeau all agree that advancing their objectives include protecting civil rights, promoting racial justice, augmenting shields for LGBTQI+ individuals, and generating equitable consequences for everyone. Collaborating with Indigenous Peoples, we will ensure that we promote creativity and resourcefulness that respects ancient wisdom, support Indigenous-led progression, and create employment opportunities.
Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries
A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
American Revolution – How America Overturned Monarchy and Became Independent, Rich, and Powerful
Americans frequently call the Democratic breakthrough in the American Revolution the Spirit of 76, identifying the ideas behind the revolution as an extension of liberty tied to a break with Great Britain and the establishment of independence.
