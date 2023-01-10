Read full article on original website
Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot won by single ticket sold in Maine
The monster Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.35 billion, the fourth-largest prize is U.S. lottery history, was won by a single ticket sold in Maine — and it came on Friday the 13th, no less. The lucky Mega Millions ticket-holder, who has not yet been identified, matched all six numbers...
10 cities where home buyers actually have a chance of scoring an affordable home in 2023
America's most affordable cities aren't popular boomtowns — they're underrated metros that have escaped the pandemic's home buying frenzy.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.
On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 4 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
