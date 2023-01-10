ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

1st bill out of new GOP-majority House would cut $71 billion from IRS, cost $114 billion

House Republicans passed their first bill of the 118th Congress on Monday night, voting along party lines to cut $71 billion from the IRS. The legislation will not be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Biden said Monday he would veto the cuts if they somehow arrived at his desk. Before the vote, the Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would increase the federal deficit by $114 billion over the next 10 years.  Democrats approved $80 million in IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The IRS says the money will be used to hire 87,000 new...
POLITICO

Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul

Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz

New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
VIRGINIA STATE
