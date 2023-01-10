Read full article on original website
1st bill out of new GOP-majority House would cut $71 billion from IRS, cost $114 billion
House Republicans passed their first bill of the 118th Congress on Monday night, voting along party lines to cut $71 billion from the IRS. The legislation will not be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Biden said Monday he would veto the cuts if they somehow arrived at his desk. Before the vote, the Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would increase the federal deficit by $114 billion over the next 10 years. Democrats approved $80 million in IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The IRS says the money will be used to hire 87,000 new...
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Today is deadline to file claim to get money from $10 million Keurig K-cup settlement
If you bought a Keurig K-cup within the last several years, you may be able to claim some cash from a court settlement.
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
“Moderate” Republicans help the rich cheat on taxes | Moran
With their first vote in the new Congress, the Republican majority rushed to defend rich people who cheat on their taxes, moving to defund the IRS. They told us they were going to fight inflation. Maybe they’ll get to that next.
Here’s the full list of N.J. projects in the giant federal spending bill. See what’s in your town.
From affordable housing to new parks, the $1.7 trillion spending bill funding the federal government through Sept. 30 includes hundreds of local projects for New Jersey municipalities, requested by the state’s members of Congress. They were known as earmarks until Congress initially banned them in 2011 because of some...
Ex-Trump aide says DOJ wants to 'treat like cases alike,' which could be a 'huge problem' as it probes Trump and Biden over possible missing classified documents
"The DOJ likes to treat like cases alike and that's going to be a huge problem when you have two of these moving at the same time," Sarah Isgur said.
New Jersey Globe
New Monmouth poll coming on Wednesday, including questions on Christie, Oz
New Jersey will have job approval ratings for statewide elected officials on Wednesday when Monmouth University released a new poll. The Monmouth University Polling Institute will reveal job approvals for Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and President Joe Biden. Monmouth will also test the reaction...
Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report
Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending
Gov. Phil Murphy has allocated $125 million from a $300 million pot of federal funds the Legislature gave him last year as part of budget negotiations. The post Aid for undocumented residents dominates governor’s federal spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
