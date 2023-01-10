Read full article on original website
Below Me
2d ago
Here’s Rhonda doing another Parade for himself. That $3.5 Billion he’s “Allocating” is actually required to match Federal Dollars. Just like Rhonda handing out Federal Dollars for infrastructure that he was AGAINST!
6
thee light
2d ago
Floridians boil your water‼️ I don’t trust anything this man does‼️💯
10
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Maybe it’s because I’m from Florida, home to sooooo many slick talkers, but I love a good yarn about con artists. “The Sting,” “American Hustle,” “The Music Man” — the list of great grifter movies is a long one, including “The Grifters.” These stories show how some people can weave a magical spell with words […] The post Touting his environmental ‘success,’ DeSantis is more con man than conservationist appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
DeSantis announces legislative plan to regulate PBMs, lower drug prices
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced a legislative proposal to mitigate drug costs and create transparency in the Pharmacy Benefit Managers system.
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Striped Bass Ever Caught in Florida
Florida is a fisherman’s paradise. Full of lowlands, backwaters, lakes, streams, and coastline, it’s almost hard to drop a line somewhere in the state and NOT catch anything. As a result, Florida has become one of the best places in the United States to go fishing for freshwater and saltwater catches. Today, we will be looking at one of the best game fish in the state: the striped bass. Let’s discover the largest striped bass ever caught in Florida!
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Florida professors, student ask judge to force state compliance of Stop WOKE pause
Florida professors, and a student, ask a federal judge to force state officials to comply with pause of the Stop WOKE Act at state institutions.
Florida officials propose ban on tracking firearm, ammunition purchases
Florida officials have proposed a ban on the state tracking firearm and ammunition purchases, arguing that tracking them violates the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. State Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson (R), state Sen. Danny Burgess (R) and state Rep. John Snyder (R) announced the proposed legislation on Tuesday. They said the legislation, which Simpson…
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty say they’d like to see Parental Rights in Education law expanded
Advocates want the bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity to 8th grade. The Florida chapter of Moms for Liberty, the conservative nonprofit that advocates for parental rights in schools, would like state lawmakers to expand the state law that restricts classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for children from kindergarten through the third grade.
iheart.com
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges
The Role HOA’s Play in Florida’s Housing Affordability Challenges. Bottom Line: A quick search of Florida housing affordability nets greater than 116,000 news stories which have been written about the issue. It’s not a new issue and it’s not an issue that’s unique to Florida or South Florida specifically. It’s also not one with an easy fix. When it comes to housing affordability, or commonly the lack thereof in our state, the factor which matters most is supply vs demand. The bottom line is that Florida is and has been one of the top two destinations for relocations for over a decade – experiencing the fastest rise in population of any state since the 1980’s and last year when Florida was the fastest growing state on a rate basis. With that kind of sustained demand, it’s led to paying a premium to live here. No matter where here is. And speaking of here, there’s another immovable object for most which adds to Florida’s housing affordability challenges. Property insurance. It’s an oft discussed topic. It’s a topic which was addressed in two special state legislative sessions last year, most recently in December. And it is one in which if the litigation issue is truly fixed the average policy holder will see about $680 in annual relief. But there’s one which appears to be a huge factor and is seldom discussed. The role HOA’s play.
wqcs.org
Florida Ag Landowners Reminded of Upcoming Conservation Easement Program Sign-up Deadlines
Florida - Thursday January 12, 2023: Florida agricultural landowners interested in protecting their land uses with conservation values are reminded of fiscal year 2023 application deadlines. The USDA's State Conservationist, Juan C. Hernandez, advises that applications for the agency’s Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) for fiscal year 2023 funding are...
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
villages-news.com
FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension
In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
I Interviewed 5 Tampa Parents About U.S. Schools Forcing Mask Mandates; Mandates Are Illegal for Florida Schools
As COVID-19 seems to spread across the nation, many schools have reimplemented mask mandates, while such mandates are still illegal in Florida. I interviewed five Tampa parents to get their thoughts on this important health issue.
rvbusiness.com
Florida Leading the Way in RV Resort New Builds, Expansions
New RV resorts are popping up across Florida from the Florida Panhandle to the greater Tampa Bay Area to the Florida Keys, according to a release. At least eight new RV resorts are coming online between 2022 and 2024 while many existing resorts are adding more RV sites, boosting Florida’s inventory by at least 3,596 sites.
Trulieve spends another $5 million to put recreational pot on Florida's 2024 ballot
So far, the company has spent $20 million in the effort.
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
wlrn.org
As background check proposals are filed, Florida seeks to shield gun purchase information
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced a proposal that takes aim at credit-card companies separately categorizing sales at gun shops. During an appearance at Lawmen’s & Shooters’ Supply in Titusville on Tuesday, Simpson said the proposal is intended to prohibit financial institutions from collecting and monitoring information on Floridians’ firearm and ammunition purchases.
